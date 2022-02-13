Scuttling Starlets’ 2022 Afcon qualifier match is treasonous

Just as the Africa Cup of Nations had taken much of our attention and all our eyes were glued to Yaoundé, some sneaky idiots were at work.

Evil work it was indeed and of course from them we do not expect anything good!

They were and are still working full throttle to gain back their scuttled powers to harm this country even more than they have already done!

These duplicitous characters took it into their head to write a letter to the Confederation of African Football (CAF) seeking to scuttle the 2022 Africa Women Cup of Nations (Awcon) qualifier match between the Harambee Starlets and their Uganda counterparts.

This is the qualifier match for the Awcon tourney which they had already bungled for the men’s team!

The cheek that these characters have can be baffling!

Even in a country where nine or more human bodies can be fished out of a river and nothing seems to happen; even where those that commit economic crimes can still appeal and walk scot-free; even in such a confused and confusing place we still feel they have gone a tad too far!

Their act is bordering on treason and should be treated as such! We have smiled with this posse for far too long and they have now deemed themselves above any law of this land.

Writing an epistle to the continental football body telling them that the team should not represent our country simply because they themselves were caught with their hands in the cookie jar and need a second helping is slapping us in the face.

The Starlets had already taken to camp and were in full preparations. All the necessary resources had been mobilised and put at their disposal, and all was going on well when the bombshell fell on them. CAF must assure us that this stupidity shall not be taken lightly by them.

If CAF upholds its treacherous and offensive position on the matter then we shall lose a lot of respect for that body. We have a caretaker committee dealing with our football and we consider this a path towards restoring sanity in our sovereign land.

If CAF thinks otherwise due to the perfidious epistle, then we shall even be ready to go up to the Hague with them. It is our right and it must be upheld and respected.

The response from the ministry of sports was very assuring except where the Cabinet Secretary spoke as if she was not aware of the identity of the evil person who penned that stink:

“The government will deal firmly with anyone found culpable of having written the contentious letter that agitated for the removal of Harambee Starlets from the Africa Women Cup of Nations qualifiers.”

The ministry should start dealing with them firmly since they had the cheek to sign their satanic communication!

May our little girls continue without being distracted; they should work hard with only one focus; to win!