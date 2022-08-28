School games key in talent development

For a team to increase its chances of succeeding anywhere in the world, it must have the ability to scout talent at a young age.

To ensure longevity in any sport, we should spot talent at a tender age, and nurture it.

The young talents should then be taken through the stages, education and academies to be taught the basics of football and its fundamental values and they will slowly and steadily grow to become the stars of tomorrow.

The big names that you see gracing your screens and who give you an adrenaline rush with their brilliant skills began from somewhere. Some of them are products of school games!

In Kenya, and in many other countries, the football leagues have stability because they are is a consistent inflow of new talents. Again, some of the players are scouted from school games.

The Mombasa Region Secondary Schools Term Two Games were held this past week at Shimo la Tewa Secondary School, and you guessed it right, the entire Bandari technical bench was present, ready to spot their next Abdallah Hassan.

Decorated players

Bandari’s sponsor Kenya Ports Authority prioritises the growth of talents in the the region from a tender age. This has become a way of life at Bandari, and plays a key role in the development of the club.

The young players in the youth team are the most decorated in Coast region. These boys have won the Mombasa Premier League a record seven times and five times in a row.

KPA has formed partnerships with primary and secondary schools to ensure that once talent is spotted, the lucky lad has his education well catered for up to university level. This has been one of the most outstanding football talent development strategies in the county.

Bandari head coach Anthony Kimani said that he wants to build local talents to make Coast a football powerhouse.