School basketball competitions is where to start

One evening at the John F Kennedy International Airport in New York, an agent will beckon a passenger to the check-in counter and ask for his passport. The agent will begin thumbing through its pages, but he will pause on the page with a Kenyan stamp and ask: “What’s your reason for traveling to Kenya?” “I’m attending a basketball tournament there,” the passenger will tell him. “Oh, some people departed from here only a few days ago wearing jerseys,” the agent will observe, and conclude with: “It seems basketball is coming up in Kenya.”

I’m telling this aspirational tale in anticipation of the great things that Kenya and the rest of the continent stand to gain from a more dedicated focus on basketball talent in Africa.

At your next Uber ride, ask your driver what he thinks about basketball. I asked mine yesterday and he said it's cool. “Football is number one. But basketball is cool,” he repeated.

This perspective needs to change in the hearts and minds of young Kenyan sportsmen and women, or at least shift a little. The NBA executives say they want to produce the next Dikembe Mutombo, an African playing in the NBA.

Based on the potential talent resident in Kenya and the fact that the Kenyan population is strikingly young, there is a likelihood of that dream coming true. The only challenge is that most young Africans want to play football abroad like Michael Olunga and play at the Africa Cup of Nations with Harambee Stars.

Winning the NBA league with the Golden State Warriors or Boston Celtics is a bit far from their minds at the moment.

The other thing to take into consideration is that compared to the US, where almost everyone touches a basketball growing up, African players tend to start later. In this continent, any child with a hint of speed and a good physique is pulled into football’s grasp.

What’s more, football is cheap. To play it, all a child has to do is roll up some papers or rags and tie them tightly into a ball with a few used polythene bags scooped from the dustbin. Basketball requires at the very least a concrete court and two suspended hoops. Not to mention a ball that can bounce.

This means that for Kenyan basketball upstarts to stand a chance against their age mates in Europe, recruiting them young should be a crucial part of the strategy. They have to start shooting much earlier in life. In short, primary school competitions are where the most focus should be.

And none of this should be about overtaking football. The task is to try and change the balance a little. We all want to see those ferocious dunks, closely contested games and game-winning buzzer-beaters.

And our children need to know that the court is their theatre of dreams, the promise of what is to come.