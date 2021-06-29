Savour your local feat Omanyala, but know Tokyo will be premiership level 

This is no slight to our marathon legend Eliud Kipchoge and the multitude of Kenyans who love and follow distance running, but the men’s 100 metres race is the most prestigious race at the Olympic Games. It is certainly considered one of the blue riband events of the Games.

Ask yourself this: Why did one million people apply for the 2012 London Olympic men’s 100m final tickets?

The 100 metres race has been contested at every Olympic Games since the first edition of the modern era in 1896 in Athens. It is the dream of every athlete to win 100m gold at the Olympics and inherit the title of the world’s fastest Olympic runner.

Ferdinand Omanyala has taken one step towards living that dream after pulverizing all opposition at the Kenya trials for the Olympic Games at Moi International Sports Centre in Nairobi two weeks ago with a stunning new national record of 10.02.

He was one hundredth of a second slower than his blistering 10.01 run at Yabatech Sport Complex in Abuja, Nigeria on March 30. That time was, however, not ratified for various reasons that I will not get into in this column.

You almost feel the Kenya 100m record was destined to be owned by this cocky 25-year-old University of Nairobi Bachelor of Science student.

Reading his recent Facebook posts you can tell this is a supreme athlete, focused on his goal, confident in his ability, and thoroughly enjoying every moment of his track and field exploits.

“It’s not the will to win that matters—everyone has that. It’s the will to prepare to win that matters,” he posted on June 6.

A day later he gave a glimpse of his inner struggles: “Monday Motivation. Obstacles are those fearful things you see when you take your eyes off your goals.”

Then on June 10, a week to the Kenya trials he revealed his eagerness for battle, like a greyhound straining on its leash to be released for the hare chase.

“Gaining powerful momentum from Nigeria to Johannesburg to Nairobi to...” the former rugby player warned.

Three days later the race hound was almost begging to be let on to the track.

“It’s almost time, I am ready, I am focused, I am fast, I have my eyes set on making history. It will be a good week,” he posted.

On June 15, he painted to the world the picture of his desires, his quest: “Every race that I run is a work of art. After I cross the finish line, the greatest feeling is seeing people look at my art and appreciate my masterpiece.”

On D-Day, we saw a beautiful physical specimen in explosive motion in the men’s final, getting into full stride on lane three after a slow start, compared to Mark Otieno – who eventually finished second -- to power to victory in a new national record.

“OMG!!! 10.02,” he breathlessly proclaimed. The man of the moment, savouring the glory.

Nevertheless, he was gracious enough to add: “Qualifying on home soil was a great gift God has given me this year. Thank you AK (Athletics Kenya) and NOC-K (National Olympic Committee of Kenya) for giving me this opportunity. I cannot take it for granted.”

His time would have placed him seventh in the 2016 Rio Olympic Games 100m men’s final that was won by Usain Bolt, the greatest track and field athlete that ever lived as far as I am concerned, in a time of 9.81.

Some are now saying Omanyala is strutting like a peacock, gloating like a noisy fan whose team has won a first World Cup. That he is thinking he has made it, “amefika” – as a Kenyan would say.

Omanyala does not owe anybody an apology or explanation. We are talking about the 100m. This race is all about showboating. It is partly because of that that it is so popular.

Being called the fastest man on earth is big. Grandstanding comes with the territory. Omanayala in fact received a standing ovation after his record run, lapping it up like a Roman king back from a conquest. Let him have his moment.

But I will tell him this. In 2012 Bolt ran 10.04s, 200 hundredth of a second slower than Omanyala’s time at Kasarani last Thursday.

This was the great man’s slowest time in three years. Still a fast time, but what did the headlines read? “No Lightning Bolt!”, “Pedestrian Bolt”.

The following week in Rome Bolt ran 9.79s. The 100m at the international level is an entirely different ball game.

Consider this. World Athletics ranks Omanyala 23rd this season by time run (10.01 in Lagos). Eighteen athletes have dipped under 10 seconds in this period.

Omanyala will have to contend with American Trayvon Bromell who has the season lead time of 9.77. Americans Marvin Bracy and Ronnie Baker, who have scorched the track with similar times of 9.85 and their compatriots Fred Kerley (9,86) and Isiah Young (9.89) bring up the top five fastest times run this season.

It will be a vaunted field in Tokyo and getting out of the heats will be a tall order for this varsity lad with big dreams.