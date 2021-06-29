Kenyan sprint stars Ferdinand Omanyala (right) and Mark Otieno.
Chris omollo | Nation Media Group

TalkUP!

Prime

Savour your local feat Omanyala, but know Tokyo will be premiership level 

By  Charles Nyende

What you need to know:

  • It will be a vaunted field in Tokyo and getting out of the heats will be a tall order for this varsity lad with big dreams.
  • He will certainly have his day when the Olympic Games men’s 100m programme starts at the rebuilt National Stadium on July 31, and his admirers and critics will have their say.

This is no slight to our marathon legend Eliud Kipchoge and the multitude of Kenyans who love and follow distance running, but the men’s 100 metres race is the most prestigious race at the Olympic Games. It is certainly considered one of the blue riband events of the Games. 

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.