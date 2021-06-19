Savour the moment, the World Rally Championship is finally coming home

President Uhuru Kenyatta (left) and Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed

President Uhuru Kenyatta (left) and Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed during the handover ceremony of World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally at State House, Nairobi on June 17, 2021. 

Photo credit: Pool | PSCU

By  James Mwamba

Senior Sub Editor, Daily Nation Sports.

What you need to know:

  • WRC Safari Rally CEO Kimathi has told of the long and tedious negotiations that took him and his team to many countries to win support for Safari Rally

I know of very few sports administrators who are as passionate about sports as Mwangi Muthee, the former Kenyan international who has also served as chairman of the Kenya Rugby Union.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.