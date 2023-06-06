Sardinia chaos a true rehearsal for upcoming WRC Safari Rally

Was Sardinia a dress rehearsal for the WRC Safari Rally?

The Italian round of the 13-rounds fixtures World Rally Championship (WRC) ended up as the toughest in the championship so far, challenging all the top drivers before Belgian Thierry Neuvile emerged the winner in a Hyundai i20 Hybrid R1.

Unexpected rains which filled some mud holes with water and rugged sections that will make the Sleeping Warrior section of the Safari Rally appear like a highway affected nearly all the R1 cars.

A freak judgement saw eight times world champion Sebatien Ogier's chances evaporate when victory was imminent.

What about Katsuta Takamoto leaving an entire front bumper in the water splash with so many cars arriving in service with either missing body panels or torn by the impact from the rough roads and high speeds.

Many agreed that Sardinia was the perfect rehearsal for the Safari Rally including 2019 world champion Ott Tanak of Estonia in a Ford Puma Hybrid who took to Social Media to express his desire to tackle the Safari Rally.

Italy was in truth a bad rehearsal for Tanak after coming out of the mayhem with four points. Tanaka said his concentration was now on the Safari, which may by a run under dry conditions according to weather forecasts.

The Safari Rally though still remains the most unpredictable in the 13-series championships.

Kenyans drivers have an opportunity once again to gauge themselves against the best in the trade in the Rally 2 category.

For once also, the three young Kenyan drivers -- McRae Kimathi, Hamza Anwar and Jeremiah Wahome -- will face stiff opposition from foreign drivers unlike last year when they literally raced against themselves.

The return of Carl Tundo to high level competition, in a Skoda Fabia, brings freshness to local competition in this 70th anniversary of the Safari.

At least Kenyans have a benchmark to match the 2021 edition results when Okar Rai led Karan Patel and Tundo to register seventh, eighth, ninth positions respectively.

Everybody is warming up for the summer break in Naivasha, a town which is experiencing a major real estate boom with people rushing in to tap into this economic opportunity.

However, the rallying fraternity in Kenya is in a limbo following the small number of local entries. Local drivers have been the backbone of the Safari since inception.

Sports Cabinet Minister Ababu Namwamba recently observed that it makes no sense for Kenya to welcome a handful of professional drivers in what he calls, fancy cars, to race over a weekend and return home.

But the bottom line is that we are in the middle of tough economic times with drivers struggling to get resources.

It will take a lot of investment to revamp the sport. This cannot be achieved by a handful of drivers only.

The government has stated that it is ready to support talent. It is now upon car sales companies to also invest in motorsport, after all, it is the reference point of marketing their products.

Cfao Motors. Previously known as Toyota Kenya, has admitted realising instant results from its association with Safari.

The company, sold 15 Limited Edition Safari Rally Toyota Hilux pick up from free marketing realised by Toyota's 2021/22 victory in the Safari and exposure the Hilux pick up enjoyed as the route opening car last year and in 2021.