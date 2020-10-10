Salute to athletes who forgo chance of winning to help opponents

You probably remember a video clip of Kenyan marathoner Hyvon Ng’etich that went viral in 2015.

The 30-second clip taken on February 15, 2015 shows the 35-year-old runner, who had been competing in Austin Marathon in Texas, crawling over a distance of 4.8 kilometres to the finish line.

Hyvon had been leading the race and was on course for victory until the 37th kilometre mark when she suddenly collapsed on the course, unable to continue.

In the clip, race officials can be seen rushing to check on her, and a volunteer arrives with a wheelchair. Her fellow competitors can be seen hurtling past her, some oblivious of her struggles, others obviously focused on pursuing their own ambitions of winning.

With great effort, she sits up on the course as concerned race officials persuade her to allow them to lift her onto the wheelchair.

Whether out of determination to finish the race or out of fear of the ignominy of registering a DNF (Did Not Finish) , she refuses to be helped onto the wheelchair and continues crawling.

Her face betraying the pain and the internal struggles she must have been going through, she crawls for another one metre and again collapses head-first on the course.

With one ear stuck to the ground as if listening to something from the belly of the earth, Hyvon summons energy, raises her head and looks ahead as yet another competitor flies past her.

With some encouragement from the spectators and a man who looked like a member of her management team, she continues crawling towards the finish line. Race officials join in and cheer her on as she crosses the finish line and is helped back on her feet by the medical team.

Another awe-inspiring athlete who refused to give up when it seemed the easier thing to do is that of Michael Kanyuga at the 2018 Hannover Marathon.

Kanyuga had led contestants for the better part of the Silver Lable race and was on course for victory. With the finish line in sight, Kanyuga’s legs failed him. He started staggering, then he collapsed less that 10 metres to the finish line.

Shocked spectators watched as Kanyuga fell to the ground, attempted to rise but fell back to the ground with a thud. The sight of Ethiopia’s Seboka Negusse closing in on him inspired him to fight on, but it was clear he would not make it ahead of his opponent.

Determination

The Ethiopian breezed past Kanyuga to win as the Kenyan summoned whatever energy left in his body to crawl to the finish line, where he again collapsed before being helped by race stewards. What a show of determination!

But some athletes have been known to abandon their own quest for glory to help their fellow athletes achieve their goals in competitions when they could have easily just flown past their distressed opponents.

Two cases come to mind. The first is that of Kenya’s Simon Cheprot who gave up his ambition of winning a second title in 2019 Okpeke International 10km Road Race just so he could help his compatriot Kenneth Kipkemoi finish the race.

Cheprot, who had won the 2016 edition of the race, took a second bite at the cherry in the Nigerian town of Okpeke on May 25 last year.

He fell behind in the race but as he was about to finish the race, he saw his compatriot Kipkemoi staggering and he slowed down to help the runner complete the race.

Not blinded by the desire to win the race, Cheprot pulled his fellow countryman along and helped him cross the finish line in 12th place.

Cheprot himself finished 15th. By the time they were finishing the race, seven other athletes had zoomed past them. Touched by his act of selflessness, race organisers and spectators pledged to reward him with cash totaling Sh1 million.

As of July this year, he was yet to get the money from the individuals who now seem to have been out to ride on his selflessness and get cheap publicity.

Some athletes have shown selflessness by either sharing their bottle of water with opponents who forgot to pick their own at the waterpoint, or by helping physically disabled opponents drink.

Jackline Kiplimo did just that in China Zheng-kai International Marathon held on March 28, 2010.

Upon realising that a physically disabled male runner was struggling with dehydration but was unable to grab water bottles being handed out, Kiplimo shared water from her own bottle with the runner.

She stayed with him from the 15th kilometre till the 38th kilometre and finished second in her race behind her compatriot Emily Samoe. Today, I salute selfless athletes like Kiplimo and Cheprot.










