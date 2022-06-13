Safety of fans top priority in the Safari Rally

Clerk of the course for the 2022 World Rally Championship Safari Rally, Gurvir Bhabra has urged fans to be patient and under control.

Bhabra said there will be two new stages in this year’s championship.

“One of the new stages will be at Geothermal, and another at Naivasha. There are slight changes to the Kedong stage. We have also created a brand new spectator area down at Soysambu, with a different entrance to get the spectators off one route, thereby easing traffic on Nakuru Road,” Bhabra said.

Some of the local drivers in the WRC Safari Rally, who will be also vying for points in the Kenya National Rally Championship are: Raajpal Bharij/Jasneil Ghatuare (Skoda), Aakhif Virani/Azfar Bhatt (Skoda), Pierro Canobio/Fabrizia Pons (Skoda), Jeremy Wahome/Victor Okundi (Ford Fiesta), Hamza Anwar/Adnan Din (Ford Fiesta), McRae Kimathi/Mwangi Kioni (Ford Fiesta), Maxine Wahome/Waigwa Murage (Ford Fiesta), Karan Patel/Tauseef Khan (Ford Fiesta), Issa Amwari/Job Njiru (MItsubishi Lancer), Nikhil Sachania/DeepPatel (MItsubishi Lancer), Steven Mwangi/Denis Mwenda (Subaru Impreza), Evans Nzioka/Absolom Aswani (MItsubishi Lancer), Minesh Rathod/TBA (MItsubishi Lancer) and Rio Smith/Riyaz Ismail (Ford Fiesta) among others.

Being the broadcast right partner, NTV will air the June 23-26 Safari Rally live as soon as the event revs off.

The Safari Rally will start on June 22 with the Shakedown at Loldia (5.4km) in Naivasha.

On June 23, the official Start will take off from the KICC, followed by a Super Special Stage at Kasarani (4.84km). Cars will then head to perc ferme (scrutineering) at the Kenya Wildlife Training College in Naivasha.

June 24 will witness the main action at the following stages: SS2/5 Lodia (19.17kms), SS3/6 Geothermal (11.68kms), SS4/7 Kedong (31.25kms) and then head for the Perc Ferme KWS Naivasha.

The following day (June 25), the following stages will be run: SS8/11 Soysambu (29.32kms), SS9/12 Elementaita (15.08kms), SS10/13 and Sleeping Warrior (31.04kms).

The final day of action (June 26) will feature the following stages: SS 14/17 Oserian (17.93kms), SS15/18 Natasha (13.30kms) and SS16/19 Hells Gaye (1053kms).

There will be 19 competitive stages . Total competitive distance will be 363.44 kilometers, while liaison will be 860km. Total distance for the whole competition will be 1,223.77km.

WRC1 cars are World Rally Cars entered by manufacturers like the Ford, Hyundai and Toyota.

WRC1 cars cannot be sold to the general public. That makes them unique.