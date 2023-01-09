Safari Rally to mark 70 years with ceremonial run

Plans are underway for commemoration of the 70th year since the Safari Rally was first run.

Surinder Thatthi, the former member of the FIA squad, heads the team planning the October 1 to 6 event.

“A big thank you to Kenya Motorsport Federation Chairman Phineas Kimathi for allowing this new event to be part of the 70th Safari Rally celebrations. We shall organize a Safari Rally Memorial Drive from 1st-6th October 2023. The drive retraces the famous route of the Safari Rallies in the 1970's as a part of the celebrations of the 70th year of this famous event,” Thatthi told Nation Sport.

Related Karan v Jasmeet battle highlights tough KNRC season Motorsport

Thatthi added: “The drive will be six days long starting in Nairobi then to Eldoret, Nakuru, Amboseli, Diani, Tsavo and back to Nairobi, covering many famous rally routes. We are already on the KMSF Calendar for 2023 and mark this historic year for this famous event.

The event will be non-competitive for drivers to use any type of car, especially the popular SUV models.

There will be no timing set as drivers will be given the chance to be given the country and enjoy a nice dinner at the end of each day of the competition.

Each car will be leaving after a one-minute interval.

Thatthi has just started off the route plans before he can release the full programme of the event.

***

The rally organisers from the Rift Valley Motor Sports Club will organise an event in memory of the late Jim Heather-Hayes.

Lyn Tundo said the event is to give newcomers the chance to compete in the rally in relatively low prepared rally cars.

“This event is primarily a fun club event to encourage new competitors into the sport. You don’t need expensive up to date rally cars,” stated Lynn.

Lynn added: “Come with your expired or non homologated vehicles. Your home made SPVs , your rally raid or your historic cars. There’s something for everyone in this fun three days of rallying. We are once again putting a cap of 50 entries - first come first served - so get your entries in to ensure your place in this event.”

The Supplementary Regulations and entry form for the Jim Heather-Hayes Memorial Rally are out. The event will be run in March.

Heather-Hayes was a well known rally driver who inspired many into the sport before he sadly passed away last December.

***

Monte Carlo will kick off the 2023 World Rally Championship calendar with its event on January 21 and 22.

Kenya’s round of the Safari Rally will be held on 24/25 June. The event will be ran in Naivasha on the grounds of the Kenya Wildlife Services.

There will be 13 rounds of the WRC series in the 2023 Motorsport’s season.

The full calendar: 21/22 January - Monte Carlo, 11/12 February - Rally Sweden, 18/19 March - Rally Mexico, 22/23 April - Croatia Rally, 13/14 May - Portugal Rally, 3/4 June - Rally Italia, 24/25 June - Safari Rally, 22/23 July - Rally Estonia, 5/6 August - Finland Rally, 9/10 September - Rally Greece, 30 Sept/1 Oct - Rally Chile, 28/29 October - Rally Europe and 18/19 November - Rally Japan.

***

The Nairobi-based Rallye Sports Club will kic’ off the 2023 Kenya National Rally Championship on February 4 and 5.

There will be a total of nine events which will be spread across the nation.

The full 2023 KNRC calendar: 04-05 Feb KNRC 1 - RSC, 18-19 Mar Equator Rally KNRC 2 - KMSF, 20-21 May KNRC 3 - RVMSC, 24-25 Jun Safari Rally Kenya KNRC 4 - KMSF, 05-06 Aug KNRC 5 - NRG, 09-10 Sep KNRC 6 - MMC, 07-08 Oct KNRC 7 - KMSC, 04-05 Nov KNRC 8 - SUC and 2-3 Dec KNRC 9 - KRT.