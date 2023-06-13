Safari Rally to be flagged off at Uhuru Park

For the first time in the history, the Safari Rally will be flagged off from Uhuru Park.

The event moves away from the usual Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC). The total competitive distance in this year’s Safari Rally will be 356.98 km. The overall total distance will be 1,192.47km. The event will comprise 19 competitive stages.

The rally will kick off with Shakedown at the Kenya Wildlife Services in Naivasha before the event is officially flagged off from Uhuru Park in Nairobi on Thursday, June 22.

After a competitive stage at the Kasarani grounds, cars will then head for an overnight rest halt at the KWS.

The 2023 WRC Safari Rally is sponsored by KCB, KBC, Kenya Airways, Safaricom and CFAO Motors (formerly Toyota Kenya).



Mazen Al-Hilli will be the Chairperson of the WRC Safari Rally, while the rest of the team includes Chris McMahon (FIA Steward), John Kamau (ASN Steward) and Yvonne Gilli (Secretary to the Stewards).



Helen Shiri will be the Event Secretary for the 2023 Safari Rally, one of the 14 rounds of the 2023 World Rally Championship events.

“This will be my fourth time as WRC Safari Rally Event Secretary including the WRC Candidate event,” Shiri told Nation Sport.

Norris Ongalo will be in charge of the following officials in the Safari Rally: 69 Senior Safety Officers, 320 in-stage marshals, 71 Technical Intervention and in-stage support crews, 91 Radio marshals, 198 officers from the National Youth Service (NYS), 190 officers from the National Police Service (NPS), 82 officers from Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) and 83 fire marshals from the Counties of Nairobi, Kiambu and Nakuru.

Did you know…

A typical rally will have about 15 to 25 special stages over two or three days.