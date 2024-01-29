Safari Rally office shifts to city centre

The headquarters for the Safari Rally, Kenya’s round of the 2024 World Rally Championship, has moved to Kencom House within the Nairobi City Centre.

The previous WRC Safari Rally office was based at the Kasarani Stadium, with the shift brought about owing to refurbishment of the Kasarani venue which will host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations football tournament. Jim Kahumbura is the Event Director for the WRC Safari Rally that will run from March 28 to 31.

* * *

The opening round of the 2024 Kenya National Rally Championship will be the Eldoret Rally 2024. The West Kenya Motor Club event will be held on February 17 with the official reconnaissance of the route of the rally scheduled for February 16.

The competition will be based around Iten with the total distance being 298.41 kilometres of which the competitive distance will be 139.92 kilometres and liaison distance 298.41 kilometres.

The longest competitive stage will be 35.20 kilometres and the shortest 17.14 kilometres. There will be six competitive stages, the opening stage being Kaptagat (18.10km) to be done once while Burgar (17.14km) will be done three times.

The Saladin Section (35.20) will be done twice. The rally will be held by the Western Kenya Motor Club with Jagjeet Patter the Clerk of the Course.

* * *

Final Overall Classification of Rallye Monte-Carlo: 1. T. Neuville/M. Wydaeghe, Hyundai i20 N Rally1 Hybrid, 2. S. Ogier/V. Landais, Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 Hybrid, 3. E. Evans/S. Martin, Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 Hybrid, 4. O. Tänak/M. Järveoja, Hyundai i20 N Rally1 Hybrid, 5. A. Fourmaux/A. Coria, Ford Puma Rally1 Hybrid; The 2024 FIA World Rally Championship for drivers after Round One: 1. Thierry Neuville (30 points), 2. Sébastien Ogier (24), 3. Elfyn Evans (21), 4. Ott Tänak (15), 5. Adrien Fourmaux (11), 6. Takamoto Katsuta (9), 7. Andreas Mikkelsen (6); The 2024 FIA World Rally for manufacturers after Round One: 1. Toyota Gazoo Racing Team (46 points), 2. Hyundai Shell Mobis World Rally Team (45), 3. M-Sport Ford World Rally Team (19). Rally Sweden will be the next round of the World Rally Championship from February 15 to 18.

* * *

How Door Numbers are allocated to respective rally drivers in the Kenya National Rally Championship: Each of the top seven finishers from the previous overall championship of the Kenya National Rally Championship has to start first on road in one of the seven rounds of the series for fair play.

The Safari Rally has its own “Seeding List.” The rotation system is to make sure that not the same driver “opens” the stages in all rallies.