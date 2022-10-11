Safari Rally does it again as most watched WRC round!

For the second time, the Safari Rally has emerged as the most televisually attractive World Rally Championship (WRC) event with a much bigger audience on social and mainstream media.

A preliminary report from the championship’s commercial rights holder, the WRC Promoter, indicates that the 2022 Safari out-performed last year’s edition by a whopping 5 million page impressions on Facebook.

A record 36,438,914 Facebook page impressions for this year’s Safari Rally are derived from 24,808,683 people who watched the Safari Rally action at Kasarani Super Special Stage, Roysambu Wildlife Conservancy, Elementaita, Sleeping Warrior, Kedong, Geothermal, Loldia and Hells Gate during the period under review.

Page impressions are the total number of pages viewed on each digital platform in the defined dates range on WRC.com and WRC App which was June 20 to June 29 for the Safari Rally Kenya.

The Shakedown, traditionally used by drivers to test their rally cars at competition speeds at Ndulele Conservancy was once again the highlight of the four-day event with high live traffic of 476,000 following the action from their mobile gadgets.

There were fewer people in this year’s Safari, many preferring to follow the rally in the media for fear of being marooned in Naivasha as it happened last year when roads got clogged with traffic.

But nonetheless, the 5km Ndulele competition stage was only rivalled by spectacular crashes and near misses compiled by the Dirt Fish blog which reached 490,000 people.

YouTube impressions increased by 600 per cent from 3.5 million to 19m from 2,149,207 views, again underlying the power of social media.

There were 50,712 engagements which are defined as measures of the public share of likes and comments on a social media post.

Instagram, the platform of choice for young people, attracted 5,644,144 views, 19,536,527 impressions and 1,219,879 engagements to make the Safari the most discussed sporting event in the region by people of 29 and below.

This was on top of Twitter, a platform loved by the mature and opinion-shaping public, which generated 699,557 views, 6,372,387 impressions and 81,718 engagements, a remarkable feat for a single sporting event at a time all social media channels were invaded by political commentators in the threshold of Kenya’s General; Election.

These figures were derived from internet analytical tools namely, Google Analytics, Sprinklr, Telex and Meltwater.

Many rally fans in the rest of the world followed Safari on WRC+ subscription TV and news outlets led by Yahoo.com, Yahoo Japan, BBC World and in Africa nation.africa, whose sister company NTV was the official broadcaster of the Safari.

NTV was amongst free to air TV stations in 150 countries which broadcast the Safari to over 78 million people as adjudged by the WRC Promoter.

This free publicity value was estimated at Sh4 billion with images of our wildlife meshing with the best cars and drivers in the African Savannah, a rare postcard combination.

It is envisaged that next year’s Safari will be more significant as a result of the calm and optimism which has engulfed the country following a peaceful General Election.