Safari Rally a gift, and a break from daily depressing news

McRae Kimathi leads team mates Jeremy Wahome and Hamza Anwar in a zoom past infront of Sports PS Amina Mohmed at Kasarani Stadium on June 15, 2021 where Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa announced a Ksh17.5 million sponsorship for the young drivers entered in the FIA Rally Star Programme.

Photo credit: Pool

By Peter Njenga

What you need to know:

  • The Safari is indeed a gift to Kenyans. It will be a break from the depressing news on the Covid-19 situation, deaths, inflation and political noise.
  • The Safari and its attendant fanfare is expected to give the nation a collective lift in our spirits.

A high sense of the task ahead has gripped Kenyans eight days before the start of the eagerly awaited World Rally Championship Safari Rally from June 24-27, reputedly the biggest international sporting event on the continent since the 2010 Fifa World Cup in South Africa.

