Ruto should extend records prize money to team sports

I watched in awe as President William Ruto hosted Faith Kipyegon and Ferdinand Omanyala for breakfast at State House on Tuesday.

The pair were fresh from the Paris Diamond League where Kipyegon set a new world record in women’s 5,000m, her second in a week following her 1,500m exploits in Florence, Italy.

For her record-breaking exploits Kipyegon was awarded Sh11 million (Sh5m in cash and a house worth Sh6m). President Ruto announced that, moving forward, any Kenyan athlete who breaks a world record would get a Sh5 million reward from the government.

This must have been music to the ears of our gallant athletes who have continued to put Kenya on the global sporting map.

Indeed, it’s a befitting reward for athletes because breaking a record, a global one for that matter, is no mean feat. It takes 100s of hours of training, undivided focus, sacrifice and strong determination.

While achieving such a feat is common in individual sport, it’s not easily attainable in team sports not least because it’s almost impractical to whip various individuals towards one goal.

It's for this reason that I would like to urge President Ruto to consider extending his recently declared token to team sports. Sir, I’m 100 per cent sure your declaration was not a PR exercise because you have played sports before.

Mtukufu Rais, your days as a marauding outside hitter on the volleyball courts of Wareng High School and Kapsabet Boys are well documented.

Our various national teams continue to sweat blood on the training grounds in a bid to reach new heights. One good example is the national women’s volleyball team, Malkia Strikers, who will next month participate in the FIVB Volleyball Challenger Cup in Laval, France.

Mr President, the Challenger Cup is a pathway to the lucrative FIVB Volleyball Nations League which is played annually by the top 16 teams in the FIVB rankings.

Kenya will be seeking to win the Challenger Cup and become the first African women’s team to play in the VNL, a record of sorts if you ask me.

At Malkia Strikers, Your Excellency, we have players who, like Kipyegon, have come out of maternity leave to post exemplary performances for the national team. Some of them are mothers and often sacrifice a lot of time away from their families to train with the national team.

Just last year, they spent over 100 days away from their spouses and children while preparing for the FIVB World Championships in Brazil.

It's only a matter of time before this team breaks the ceiling at global events and it would be befitting if the President would extend a similar reward of Sh5 million to each player.