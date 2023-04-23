Rowdy fans ruining AFC Leopards' image

On April 16, AFC Leopards were scheduled to play Kakamega Homeboyz at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega County.

This is what is usually referred to as the “Ingo” derby and is usually a very emotive affair. The derby reminds us of the days of Ministry of Works (MOW) and Ministry of Transport and Communication (Motcom), because even though Ingwe is a Nairobi-based team, the bedrock of its support comes from western Kenya.

Preparations by AFC Leopards’ Nairobi fans to attend the match in Kakamega was captivating. Dozens of buses draped in AFC’s blue colour snaked into Kakamega to the awe of locals.

The match was well-attended, complete with isukuti beats renting the air from morning on match day.

This is something we have all lamented about and hoped would happen to popularise the Kenyan Premier League and earn teams some revenue.

When the game started, we did not expect any thing to go wrong. All seemed well but some fans did not like the proceedings. Leopards were trailing 1-0 by the 34th minute and fans began mumbling about the officiating.

When their protests were ignored some fans scaled the perimeter wall and invaded the pitch, and charged at the referee.

The police took the easiest route, Kenya style; they lobbed teargas into the crowds throwing the stadium into confusion. The match was abandoned and the case taken to the FKF Leagues and Competitions Committee. The committee acted swiftly and gave its verdict.

The panel accused Leopards’ fans of causing the mayhem, they were docked three points and fined Sh500,000. Kakamega Homeboyz were awarded a 2-0 win. Leopards have also to cater for the injured fans.

The verdict, of course, is bitter for AFC. They have complained about, and chairman Dan Shikanda was livid during a press conference to address the matter. They may lodge an appeal with the FKF Leagues and Competitions Committee or even opt to go the Sports Dispute Tribunal, and we shall see how it goes.

That is their right to seek fair audience and ensure that the punishment meted on the club is equal to the offence committed.

What is of the great importance is for the fans to see how their purported love for Leopards can damage that club. These are bad apples giving a bad name to diehard fans who really support Ingwe and may shy away from attending matches!