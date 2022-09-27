Rovanpera primed for world conquest in New Zealand

Kalle Rovanpera is on the verge of making history as the youngest Federation Internationale De’I Automobile (FIA) World Rally Championship (WRC) champion ever, if he wins on Sunday in New Zealand.

The 22-year-old Finn co-driven by Jonne Halttunen has 207 points, 53 more than Estonian Ott Tanak aboard a Toyota Yaris Gazoo Racing Team.

Rovanpera has won five rallies this season -- Sweden, Croatia, Portugal, Safari and Estonia, only losing out in Finland and Greece.

The flying Finn remains hot favourite to become the youngest world champion.

If he does become the WRC champion he will upstage the late Colin McRae who was aged 27 years 89 days when he won the world title in 1995.

Even if Rovanpera doesn’t win the New Zealand rally, returning in the WRC in a decade, he still has a chance to wrap up the world tile in Spain or Japan at the tail end of the season.

All still depends on New Zealand especially in Sunday’s grand finale through the Whitford Forest Te Maraunga Waiho (8.82km) and purpose-built Jack’s Ridge (6.77km) stages repeated twice.

But the second loop of Jack’s Ridge will form the Wolf Power Stage where the winner will score five bonus points.

The 2022 season is already being hailed as one of the most evenly competed editions in recent years. All three manufacturers -- Hyundai, M-Sport (Ford) and Toyota -- have each claimed victory in one or two rounds.

Toyota won the first four places in the Safari Rally while Hyundai Shell Mobis took the three podium positions in Greece two weeks ago, the first-ever such result in the history for the South Korean manufacturer.

Rovanpera, Tanak, Sébastien Loeb and Thierry Neuville have shared the first position too, highlighting the competitive nature of the new hybrid era of the WRC.

An array of stars are lined up to deny Rovanpera an easy drive including defending world champion Ogier returning to the WRC since Safari Rally Kenya in June.

Although Toyota is the runaway leader in the manufacturers’ title, the team is determined to fortify their drivers’ points standings by giving Ogier two more rides in the Yaris in Spain and Japan rounds.

Ogier last competed in New Zealand in 2009 finishing second overall. So he is not new to the event which is an advantage to the team.

Japan’s Takamoto Katsuta completes Toyota’s line-up alongside his Irish co-driver Aaron Johnston.

Hyundai Shell Mobis World Rally Team counts on Tanak/Martin Jarveoja, Belgians Neuville/Martijn Wydaeghe and Swede Oliver Solberg, navigated by his British co-driver Elliott Edmondson.

Irishmen Craig Breen/Paul Nagle head the M-Sport Ford World Rally Team entry with Briton Gus Greensmith and his Swedish co-driver, Jonas Andersson, competing in a second Ford Puma Rally1.

The Kiwis have laid out a challenging route to complement the country’s breathtaking landscape. WRC New Zealand is the championship’s high-profile event in Oceania which will be followed by the Asia Pacific FIA Rally Star programme final, on October 10-12 in India.

New Zealand WRC is 279.80km long and is divided into 17 stages of high-speed, flowing roads, described rally drivers as entertaining and demanding.

The rally zooms off tomorrow at Pukekawa Auckland Domain followed by a 1.78km super special stage within the city centre park.

Friday's leg, more than half of the entire rally distance, features classic stages in the Whaanga Coast and on Waikato region roads near Te Akau.

This will be the day’s longest 15-hour test which starts from 5am with no opportunity for service. Only refuelling and tyre changes will be allowed at Raglan mid-stage between the two loops of Whaanga Coast (29.27km), Te Akau South (31.02km) and Te Akau North (18.53km).

Competitors journey north of rally base Auckland on Saturday for double runs through Kaipara Hills (15.83km), Puhoi (22.50km) and Komokoriki (5.81km).

A return to Auckland for service separates the loops, which add up to 88.28km.