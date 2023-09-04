Route checked, all set for EA Safari Classic Rally

Raju Chagger spent part of last week checking the route for the East African Safari Classic Rally to be held from December 9 to 18 this year.

“I have a team with me, that includes Gahir Rahim, to make sure the route notes are correct and the “Tulip Notes” are laid down according to the rules of the event,” Chagger, 47, told Nation Sport.

The route will be described in the form of a road book, with one book per day, and will be illustrated using detailed “tulip diagrams” with relevant information to ensure safe passage.

“Tulip notes” and “Tulip diagrams” are detailed descriptions of rally routes with arrows indicating directions of travel.

In the event a “tulip”, or “turn”, in the road book is missed, it will be reported to the stewards who will consider the circumstances.

As the rally is run to a secret route, route information will be issued during the day preceding each leg of the rally.

The 10-day event will cover a total distance of approximately 3,500 kilometres, retracing many of the classic Safari Rally routes.

All competitive sections will comprise gravel roads, which are open to general traffic. The event is divided into three stages per day, and will run over 10 days inclusive of one rest day.

The total competitive distance will be 2,000 kilometres while transport section will be 1,500 kilometres.



***

Leading female rally driver Tash Tundo returns to the East African Safari Classic Rally as the Event Consultant to support the existing management team and operations.

Tash was Event Director at the last East African Safari Classic Rally in 2021 and has a rich pedigree in the rally as both organiser and competitor.

Renowned rally navigator, Riyaz Ismail, joins the East African Safari Classic Rally as Operations Manager.

Ismail has 12 years of involvement in the East African Safari Classic Rally and other rally competitions in East Africa as a marshal, controller, team manager and competitor.

Jeet Ghose joins as the new CEO, building on the great work of his father, Joey Ghose, who remains Chairman of the Board.

Jeet has been involved with the East African Safari Classic Rally leadership since the change of ownership in 2019 and brings broad global business credibility to the team for the 11th edition of the world’s best known marathon rally from December 9-18.



***

The East African Safari Classic Rally will be a tipping point for motorsport in Kenya.

The Classic continues to improve, with more entries, new roads and, most importantly, its ability to add significant economic value to Kenya both in tourism and trade.

Rules for the Classic Rally are slightly less strict than those applied in the Kenya National Rally Championship series.

Any crew missing a Time Control faces a penalty of 30 minutes. In the KNRC, the crew is disqualified.

In the Classic Event, the crew is allowed to rejoin the event later.

A crew failing to finish a stage faces a penalty of ideal time as per itinerary plus 75 percent of the ideal time which will be the maximum penalty for any competitor.

Each of the crews is allowed two hours service time at the end of the day’s contest.

Failing to accomplish the mechanical repairs within that period will cost a further thirty minutes penalty. Resuming with the competition after the 30 minute expiry period, will cost a further two hours in penalty.

In the KNRC, crew is allowed 20 minutes further 30 minutes of lateness before being time-barred.

While fireproof overhauls are compulsory in the KNRC series, the Classic does apply that rule as long as the drivers sign the indemnity forms before the start of the rally.