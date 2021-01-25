Rotation system begins for top eight finishers in 2021 season 

The rotation system for the starting order in the 2021 Kenya National Rally Championship (KNRC) season has been released.

Each of the top eight finishers from the previous overall championship of the KNRC has to start first on the road in one of the eight rounds of the series for fair play.

The rotation system seeks to ensure that not the same driver “opens” the stages in all rallies. Not all drivers, however courageous or fast would like to start off first as that would mean “clearing” the route for the following cars.

Karan Patel will start off first in the first round of the Nakuru Rally. He will be followed by Eric Bengi, Tejveer Rai, Ian Duncan, Manvir Baryan, Carl Tundo, Onkar Rai and Baldev Chager.

The Kenya Motor Sports Club Rally start list will be as follows; Eric Bengi, Tejveer Rai, Ian Duncan, Manvir Baryan, Carl Tundo, Onkar Rai, Baldev Chager and Karan Patel.

Equator Rally: Tejvee, Duncan, Baryan, Tundo, Onkar, Chager, Karan and Bengi. Eldoret Rally: Duncan, Baryan, Tundo, Onkar, Chager, Karan, Bengi and Tejveer. Mombasa Rally: Baryan, Tundo, Onkar, Chager, Karan, Bengi, Tejveer and Duncan. Nanyuki Rally: Tundo, Onkar, Chager, Karan, Bengi, Tejveer, Duncan and Baryan.

Rallye Sport Club Rally: Onkar, Chager, Karan, Bengi, Tejveer, Duncan, Baryan andTundo.Sikh Union Club Rally: Chager, Karan , Bengi, Tejveer, Duncan, Baryan, Tundo and Onkar. Jasmeet Chana and Issa Amwari are reserves.

Door numbers on rally cars of individuals are based on the final standings in the overall KNRC from the previous season. Anyone who did not feature in the previous championship and intends to tackle a current event is awarded a number from 100 or 200 upwards. This applies to the foreign drivers also.

The numbers are as follows: Premier Division: Chager 1, Onkar 2, Tundo 3, Baryan 4, Duncan 5, Tejveer 6, Bengi 7, Karan 8, Chana 9, Amwari 10.

Division One: Izhar Mirza 11, Amaar Haq 12, Sohanjeet Puee 14, Adil Mirza 15, Mahesh Halai 16, Paras Pandya 17, Minesh Rathod 18, John Nganga 19, Nikhil Sachania 20, Asad Khan 21, Edward Maina 22, Aakif Virani 23, McRae Kimathi 24, Steve Mwangi 25, Hussein Malik 26.

Division Two: Jonathan Somen 27, Raaji Bharij 28, Geoff Mayes 29, James Kirimi 30, Naushad Kara 31, Evans Kavisi 32, Lovejyot Khalon 33, Daren Miranda 34, Ramesh Vishram 35, Kailesh Chauhan 36, Aslam Khan 37, Rajay Sehmi 38, Nzioka Waita 39, Ken Nteere 40, David Kioni 41.

Division Three: Arjun Pattni 42, Ken Kamau 43, Leo Varese 44, Hardev Sira 45, Moez Malik 46, Adil Mughal 47, Amit Vaja 48, Albert Kigen 49, Kirit Rajput 50 and Akbar Khan 51.

Reigning World Rally Champion Sébastien Ogier kicked off his title defence with a record-breaking eighth Monte Carlo Rally crown.

