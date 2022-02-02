Road to Birmingham, Oregon begins at Nyayo

Ferdinand Omanyala

African 100m record holder Ferdinand Omanyala trains at Kasarani on January 28. 2022.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo Nation Media Group

By  Barnaba Korir

What you need to know:

  • As usual, sports can never be complete without fans. Now that the government has okayed the return of fans to stadia, I expect to see capacity crowds at each of the venues. 
  • However, remember we are not out of the woods yet as far as Covid-19 is concerned.
  • As your cheer on the athletes, always adhere to the safety regulations laid down by the Ministry of Health, for the sake of your fellow supporter, family, and friends as well as yourself. 

The dust has hardly settled on the National Cross Country Championship than the Athletics Kenya Track and Field Weekend Meeting kicks off this weekend at the Nyayo Stadium, Nairobi.

