Road to Birmingham, Oregon begins at Nyayo

The dust has hardly settled on the National Cross Country Championship than the Athletics Kenya Track and Field Weekend Meeting kicks off this weekend at the Nyayo Stadium, Nairobi.

This weekend’s first leg marks baby steps for many who are aspiring to form part of Kenya’s team to July’s Commonwealth Games and World Championship in Birmingham and Oregon respectively.

With this extra motivation, athletics fans should expect fireworks at Nyayo as well as the subsequent legs in Kenyatta Stadium (Kisumu) and Embu University (Embu).

What am I looking forward to as an athletics fan? First, I expect these track and field competitions to be a redemption chance for those who may not have met their targets at the recent cross country series and the national championships.

Owing to the physical benefits of cross country, I have always believed that everyone is a winner by virtue of competing in such races.

As a result, I expect that those running in the Track and Field series will be in the shape of their lives and raring to go. Cutthroat competition will be the order of the day.

One of the hotly-contested races at last year’s series was the men’s 100m, primarily between Ferdinand Omanyala and Mark Otieno.

This was a pleasant surprise to many of us who had expected the long-distance races to dominate the news headlines.

With Omanyala having taken his career to the next level, my desire is to see the same level - or even higher - of competition maintained in the sprints as others aspire to follow "Ferdy's" path.

The Track and Field series also offers us the chance to right some of the wrongs we made last year by unearthing new gems.

It was undoubtedly sad to lose the 3000m steeplechase crown at last year's Tokyo Olympics and we hope that our specialists in this race are eager to reaffirm our dominance in Oregon and Birmingham.

What better way to show this desire and determination than with a strong showing in this series?

We had also hoped that Tokyo would be the stage for us to end our 53-year gold medal drought in the men's 10,000m, but it wasn't to be.

A gold at the Commonwealth and World Championship would be the perfect way to heal from this disappointment.

We hope that the athlete to cure us of this heartbreak will emerge at Nyayo, Kisumu, or Embu.

As usual, sports can never be complete without fans. Now that the government has okayed the return of fans to stadia, I expect to see capacity crowds at each of the venues.

However, remember we are not out of the woods yet as far as Covid-19 is concerned.