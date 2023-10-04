Riga exploits show Kenya is still a force to reckon with in athletics

The past weekend was one in which Kenya timely reminded the world of their reputation as the cradle of athletics and a gold mine of talent in the same.

A few weeks ago, I argued how the World Athletics Road Running Championships is a perfect opportunity for Kenya to extend its dominance in athletics—and specifically—road running.

Indeed, true to prophecy, Kenya was in a class of its own as our heroes and heroines shone in the Latvian capital, winning the half marathon men’s and women’s titles as well as the 5km race.

It was a beautiful moment to see Pères Jepchirchir win her third marathon title, a just reward for the hard work she puts in her craft and a perfect way to make up for missing the World Championships in Oregon, last year.

It was the epitome of teamwork to see world 10,000 metres silver medalist Daniel Simiu urging fellow Kenyan Sebastian Sawe to take control of the men’s half marathon and win his first medal this year.

A podium sweep in the half marathon further goes to show that Kenyans are here to stay as far as our reign in athletics and road races is concerned. It is quite a highlight for what is the inaugural edition of this competition.

Another highlight of the championships was Beatrice Chebet who reigned supreme in the women’s 5km. The world cross country champion couldn’t have asked for a better way to bring the curtains down on what has been a plentiful harvest in 2023.

Of course, our hats off to double world record holder Faith Kipyegon who finished third in the women’s mile race. She has been a source of hope for millions of women around the world and I bet, the two Ethiopians who finished ahead of her must be proud that they won against, arguably, the best female runner in 2023.

As we celebrate their exploits, we, as Athletics Kenya (AK) have our eye on upcoming athletics competitions. There are the national cross-country meetings, which will spill over to next year and into the track season.

Of course, Olympic Games will be the biggest event next year and I can predict three-quarters of the athletes who took part in Riga will make the cut for Paris 2024.

Cross country has always been a good build-up for the track season and as we focus on track, we will have that at the back of our mind. The motivation exhibited by the athletes has been real and we can’t wait to start the cross country season.

The success of our athletes indeed increases the motivation to continue identifying and nurturing talent at the grassroots.

We look forward to future editions of the World Road Running Championships and to producing more moments like the inaugural one going forward.

Korir is the chairman of Athletics Kenya’s Nairobi branch. [email protected]



