Revert to old format of recruiting players, it may work for us

Despite the fact that AFC Leopards is a national sporting club, we seem to have been doing better when we recruited heavily from Western Kenya.

When Leopards and Gor Mahia were both winners, Ingwe used to have at least four players from Kakamega, Bungoma, Busia, Trans Nzoia and Vihiga, and our adoring fans clad in the traditional blue and white replica jerseys lit up the stands, chanting and urging the team on.

If today we don’t have at least 15 players from Western Kenya region in the team, then perhaps we should change the name of the team from Abaluhya Football Club Leopards Sports Club (abbreviated AFC Leopards).

Leopards and Gor Mahia were formed to provide opportunities for socialization as well as to forge ethnic identity of Abaluhya and Luo people in Nairobi.

The rivalry between the teams is therefore, deeply rooted in the ethnic differences of the communities that were core to their formation and fan base.

Despite their bitter rivalry on the field, the two communities share a lot in other spheres of life. The rivalry has on many occasions stirred emotions, in some cases leading to physical violence.

Fans of the two successful and oldest clubs in Kenyan football often cheer when their teams are successful.

I still believe problems at the Den started when we abandoned the old format of recruiting talented players from western Kenya, and infusing the talent with stand-out players like Mahmoud Abbas, Isaa Suleiman and Hassan Juma who were from other regions.

Let’s revive the spirit of togetherness, and lift the morale of our supporters through strong leadership that yields results on the pitch.

It is not a coincidence that when Gor and AFC Leopard perform well, the performance of our national team Harambee Stars also goes up. In years gone by when AFC Leopards and Gor Mahia were at their best, the teams produced the bulk of the Harambee Stars squad, and Kenya ruled football in the region.

Back then, Kenya had visionary football administrators at both club and national team level. Today, people go into football administration because of love for money.

Were it not for financial challenges, AFC Leopards would have brought a number of quality players, and blended them with quality talent from the academy who will come of age in the next two or three seasons.

If we must look across our borders for talent, there must be proper justification for it.

But all is not lost. Our present squad made up of young players from the academy have started learning from their experienced counterparts, and we are starting to see a well-balanced team capable of posting good results.