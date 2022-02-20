Revert to old format of recruiting players, it may work for us

Erick Gachimu

AFC Leopards' Kaycl Adhiambo (left) vies for the ball with Bidco United's Erick Gachimu during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Nyayo National Stadium on February 6, 2022.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  John Ashihundu

Sports Writer, Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • It is not a coincidence that when Gor and AFC Leopard perform well, the performance of our national team Harambee Stars also goes up. In years gone by when AFC Leopards and Gor Mahia were at their best, the teams produced the bulk of the Harambee Stars squad, and Kenya ruled football in the region.
  • Back then, Kenya had visionary football administrators at both club and national team level. Today, people go into football administration because of love for money.

Despite the fact that AFC Leopards is a national sporting club, we seem to have been doing better when we recruited heavily from Western Kenya.

