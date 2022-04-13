Retiring tennis star Clijsters has set the bar high for women in sport

Something interesting happened this week. For the third time in a career spanning 25 years, celebrated tennis player Kim Clijsters from Belgium announced her retirement from the game at the age of 38.

Other than her achievements on the tennis court, I can’t help but marvel at how she has successfully pursued professional tennis and motherhood simultaneously.

In the mid 90s, an up-and-coming Clijsters was being mentioned in the same breath as giants of the game like her compatriot Justin Henin, America’s Monica Seles, Germany’s Steffi Graff, and America’s Venus Williams. This is a big testament to her longevity.

Later in her prime, she played against, and often got the better of equally big names in the sport like Amelie Mauresmo of France, Americans Lindsay Davenport, Serena Williams, Jelena Jankovic and the retired Ana Ivanovic from Serbia, Agnieszka Radwanska from Poland, Victoria Azarenka from Belarus, Russia’s Vera Zvonareva and Maria Sharapova.

Clijsters first retired from tennis in 2007 to start a family with her husband Brian Robert Lynch, a retired American professional basketball player who currently works as a coach.

She came out of retirement in 2009 and won three more Grand Slam titles before going back to retirement in 2012.

The mother of three returned to tennis in 2019 but only played five matches as her return coincided with the Covid-19 pandemic.

On Monday, she announced her retirement from the sport she so loved for the third time.

Her rich profile reads something like this: In 2001, she lost her French Open final match to Capriati, and the US Open quarter-final match to Venus. In 2002, she lost to Capriati in the Australian Open semi-finals, and to Serena in the same stage of the same tournament the following year when she also lost in the French Open and US Open singles finals to her compatriot Henin.

She lost the 2004 Australian Open singles final to Henin, but eventually beat Mary Pierce from France in the 2005 US Open final to win her first Grand Slam tournament.

She would lose to Mauresmo in 2006 US Open semi-finals, and also lose her 2006 French Open semi-final match to Henin. At the 2007 Australian Open semis, she lost to Sharapova but eventually beat Denmark’s Caroline Wozniacki to win the 2007 US Open final, and promptly retired.

But she came out of retirement in 2009 and beat Wozniacki to win the 2009 US Open title. She would beat Zvonareva again in the 2010 US Open final for another Grand Slam victory, and follow it up with another victory over China’s Li Na in final of 2011 Australian Open, then retired a second time in 2012.

She returned to the sport for the third time in 2019 but only played five matches. Her return was constrained by the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a nut shell, the Belgian won 41 Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) titles and spent 20 weeks as world number one in her two previous spells.

She won two doubles Grand Slam titles and the US Open in 2005 before having her first child, returning to the sport to win two more US open titles as well as the Australian Open in 2011.

The 38-year-old retired again in 2012 and had two more children before her return to the tour in 2019.

Each time she returned to the game from retirement and won a match, media outlets would shower her with superlatives.

The best were reserved for her “mother of all upsets” march to the 2009 US Open title.

“The joy of motherhood. The joy of winning the U.S. Open,” CBS News proclaimed when she came out of retirement for the first time and won the 2009 US Open singles title.

“Clijsters made history Sunday night, capping a comeback from two years out of tennis to become the first unseeded woman to win the Open - and the first mom to win a major since 1980 - with a 7-5, 6-3 victory over No. 9 Caroline Wozniacki.

When it was over, Clijsters collapsed to the ground and started crying - tears of joy, probably mixed in with a little bit of shock, too.

Her 18-month-old daughter, Jada, watched from a suite with a pacifier in her mouth, but later came down to the court to take part in the celebration,” CBS News continued.

Serena who is one of the greatest female tennis players alive has struggled to replicate her old form upon returning to the game in 2018, having taken maternity leave in 2017.

After giving birth to her daughter Olympia, Serena, clad in a full-length body suit which she dedicated to women who have had a tough recovery from motherhood, returned to the game at the 2018 French Open.

She reached the singles final in Wimbledon and the US Open in 2018, and again in 2019, but a record-equaling 24th Grand Slam title has eluded her.

Although matching Margaret Court’s 24 Grand Slam singles titles from the 60s and early 70s has eluded the 40-year-old Serena, the American does not need validation, having already won 23 Grand Slam singles titles in a career spanning 26 years during which she revolutionised the women’s game with her powerful presence and strong serves.