Retention of budding talent from schools will translate to pretty strong national teams

Irene Mutua (left) of Matuu Girls High School from Eastern Region plays against Sharon Shimoli of Wiyeta Girls High School from Rift Region during their Under-19 girls football match at the Coca Cola Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association Term Two Games at The Hill School in Eldoret on July 24, 2018.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Cellestine Olilo

Editor, My Network

What you need to know:

  • For decades, football heads around the world have sought to reassure both the public and female footballers that work is in progress
  • Relative to the US, the UK and Germany, African countries are known to lose so many footballers through the cracks as students leave secondary school

There is a red ball in the middle of the pitch at Our Lady of Fatima Girls School in Kariobangi where my niece goes to school. 

