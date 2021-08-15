Retaining regulars key to AFC Leopards' rebuilding plans

Elvis Rupia

AFC Leopards Elvis Rupia celebrates his opening goal during their FKF Premier League match against Nzoia Sugar at Nakuru’s Agricultural Society of Kenya (ASK) Showground on July 25, 2021. The match ended 2-2.

Photo credit: Francis Mureithi | Nation Media Group

By  John Ashihundu

Sports Writer, Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • There have been reports that Leopards defensive midfielder, Said Tsuma and Clyde Senaji are being pursued by Bandari and Tusker FC respectively
  • Leopards did not go for big names in the last transfer window, but the young players have shown their worth by going several matches unbeaten
  • Among the players who joined the team last year and has risen to become one the most consistent scorers in the league today is Elvis Rupia nicknamed “Machapo”

Plans to keep major squad members to help the coach in his reorganisation plan is good news for AFC Leopards fans ahead of the 2021/22 season.

