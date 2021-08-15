Retaining regulars key to AFC Leopards' rebuilding plans

Plans to keep major squad members to help the coach in his reorganisation plan is good news for AFC Leopards fans ahead of the 2021/22 season.

The club leadership led by chairman Dan Shikanda is in negotiations with key players as Patrick Aussems prepares his squad for the new season, despite Ingwe’s financial woes.

Immediately after beating Ulinzi Stars 1-0 away last Thursday, the Belgian tactician who is taking advantage of last matches to prepare for next season, hinted at making a few changes to his team.

With two matches left against Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) on Wednesday and Kakamega Homeboyz on Sunday, Aussems' charges are likely to extend their winning streak to the last game and finish in a respectable position.

By holding on to our best, Leopards will build a strong and formidable squad especially after the coach expressed his desire to work with the club for a longer period to restore lost glory. The 2021/22 season could signal the end of the club’s long wait for a league title since 1998.

According to Shikanda, who has dismissed the claims of player exodus ahead of the new season as propaganda, Aussems is working on long and short-term objectives that can only be achieved by keeping our star players.

There have been reports that Leopards defensive midfielder, Said Tsuma and Clyde Senaji are being pursued by Bandari and Tusker FC respectively, but a reliable source close to the club's leadership confirmed that Ingwe do not want to lose any other top player after the departure of Collins Sichenje and Harrison Mwendwa.

Leopards did not go for big names in the last transfer window, but the young players have shown their worth by going several matches unbeaten.

During the Betway Cup tournament, the youngsters showed great potential by reaching the final where they were beaten by Gor Mahia in post-match penalties after a 1-1 draw in regulation time.

Going by the recent performance, the departure of a few stars including Sichenje has hardly been felt at the Den.

This season's squad looked set to write their own chapter in Ingwe’s history books by winning the league, until lately when they started getting mixed results.

Among the players who joined the team last year and has risen to become one the most consistent scorers in the league today is Elvis Rupia nicknamed “Machapo”.

The man from Shamakhokho in Vihiga County has had a big impact at the 13-time league champions.

The 25-year-old striker, who has started attracting the attention of foreign clubs, is second only to Eric Kapaito of Kariobangi Sharks in the top scorers' list.

Rupia is able to score even from tight angles and will get even better owing to his predatory instincts, hunger and determination to succeed. If he continues his good form, he is certainly going places.