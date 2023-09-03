Restless fans: AFC coach has a lot of ground to cover

After making several mistakes in the season opening fixtures against FC Talanta at Nyayo National Stadium on August 27, Ingwe fans expected Leopards to head into the next game with advantage.

But even after coach Tom Juma keeping a similar side to the one that failed to impress, the team did not show any improvement, losing 1-0 to Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) on Friday at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Leopards has a nice blend of players, but the Ingwe fraternity will not entertain a coach who is not ready to deliver.

There are reports that an international manufacturing company was willing to come on board, but has started growing cold feet after the mediocre performance witnessed so far.

Looking at the general team, the players are good, but the technical bench seems to be gambling with the line-up, even after having been with the players long enough during the pre-season.

Leopards would have won the two matches had the coach started with the best players. This is a clear indication that the former international midfielder may have very little coaching experience.

It’s time the team management looked for a tough coach like Luc Eymael who once said he has unfinished business at the Den.

Upon his appointment in 2013, the Belgian coach who served under the late Alex ole Magelo, after taking over from Tom Olaba, greatly improved the team to the level that surprised many.

Among the players who improved a lot included Noah Wafula, Edwin Wafula, Paul Were, Eric Masika, Martin Imbalambala, Jonas Nahimana, Jackson Saleh, Anthony Kimani, Peter Opiyo, Charles Okwemba, Patillah Omoto, Allan Wanga and Bernard Ongoma.

Players in the current squad are lacking physical fitness, with a few playing well in the first half, only to get tired in the second half — confirming that they are not 100 percent ready in terms of fitness.

When Eymael was in charge, he introduced a two training sessions in a day that made the players more fit with terrifying speed in all departments.

It’s surprising that Nzoia Sugar , who witnessed a mass player exit, with Humphrey Katasi, Randy Bakari, Hassan Beja, Vincent Mahiga, Bonfiace Munyiendo and Yassin Sije joining Leopards are currently among the top two teams, while Leopards are languishing in the relegation zone after the weekend matches.

Before the season started, Eymael had submitted his resume to the club’s management seeking to make a comeback to the Den, when Patrick Aussems left his position at the end of the season citing personal reasons, but did not receive any response from the club.

Eymael said he left unfinished business at the Den, and wanted to come back and help the club win the elusive Kenyan Premier League title that they last clinched in 1998.

To convince fans to return to watch them play, AFC Leopards players must return in brilliant form after the international break, having picked up just one points from two matches.