Resolve the rifts in AFC Leopards’ leadership

Reports of rifts in AFC Leopards’ National Executive Committee (NEC) are unfortunate.

The NEC is led by the club’s chairman Dan Shikanda who was reelected last year alongside Gilbert Andugu (secretary-general), Oliver Napali Imbenzi (national treasurer) in an excercise conducted by Centre for Multiparty Democratic Kenya (CMD-Kenya) at Kasarani Indoor Arena.

Caroline Walusaga Nasimiyu and Diana Kusa Obbayi were later co-opted as committee members. Reports indicating that the NEC members are not working as team are worrying.

Shikanda’s office is a lean body of only three officials compared to previous leaderships that comprised of more than 10 officials. It is time warring officials put their differences aside and served the club as one.

Cracks in the NEC were exposed when it wanted the club’s constitution to be amended during the club’s Annual General Meeting held on June 5 at Nyayo National Stadium, and dissatisfied members heckled the NEC ,forcing the meeting to abort.

There was tight security at the venue of the meeting following reports that a group was planning to cause chaos.

Leopards have had a poor season, finishing the season at number seven with 51 points to extend the club’s trophy drought to seven years. Our players have held go-slows and boycotted training over unpaid dues. Club captain Eugene Mukangula and his deputy Peter Thiong’o have been stripped off their roles.

As we prepare for the new season which starts on August 26, poor leadership will greatly destabilize the team, especially in view of reports that coach Patrick Aussems is not happy. It’s even more worrying that the chaos has devided our technical bench and the squad.

Poor leadersahip is threatening to destroy what the coach has worked so hard tobuild. Shikanda must unite the officials to have a functioning NEC. Officials should focus on how to mobilize fans to bring more revenue for the club, not on clamouring for positions.

We must rally behind our patron Alex Muteshi who has stood by the club at all times.