Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

TalkUP!

Prime

Rename City, Nyayo or MISC after Kenya’s greatest football player

By  Charles Nyende

What you need to know:

  • Personally, I would love to see one of our great footballers honoured with a national stadium name while they are still alive, though ironically, the one I have in mind passed on, on July 7, 2019. 
  • However, the biggest question of all is, will the government even/ever consider the notion of renaming any of these three stadiums?

Who is the world’s greatest sportsman of all time? Put another way, how does one go about picking the greatest sports person that ever lived?

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. Fury in Germany as Uefa says it wants fans at every Euro match

  2. Kenya, Uganda renew hostilities in hockey friendlies

  3. NSL: Talanta move to within two points of leaders Police

  4. Gor Mahia teen sensation to join Swedish side after KCSE

  5. NOC-K president Tergat lands new global role

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.