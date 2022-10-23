Remember legends who served Kenya diligently

As we start life under the new government, I humbly request the incoming Sports Cabinet Secretary to remember our sporting legends and veterans who brought glory to this nation.

The legends also known as Wazee Wa Kazi comprises retired sports-persons who represented/served Kenya at international level during their hey days, but there is little to smile when it comes to their lives.

The state in which most of our former international footballers are in is indeed wanting with most of them continuing to live in deplorable conditions.

They rarely make ends meet, coupled with poor health occasioned by lack of healthcare medication to the recurring pain due to knocks and injuries sustained while representing our beloved country.

Former international boxers and athletes who were global stars have also suffered a great deal.

Namwamba’s brainchild

The Sports Act 2013 is nominated Sports CS Ababu Namwamba’s brainchild. Having being vetted by Parliament on Friday last, Namwamba has a chance to actualise his vision of revolutionising the sports sector, if approved.

The government through your the Ministry of Sports should consider granting the legends government pension and NHIF schemes, incorporate them in sports/football programmes, management, commissions and activities across the country.

By being pensionable, the legends, mostly those not in employment, can support their families and live a dignified life.

This will bring a feeling of being appreciated while still alive. When most of them represented the nation, not much was realised in terms of allowances and/or bonuses despite the fact that they won trophies and qualified for bigger tournaments like the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).

As statesmen, they were contented with just wearing their national colours and representing their beloved Country.