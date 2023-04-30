Reconsider big league games on weekdays

Big league fixtures, the world over, have lucrative commercial value and should be accorded the recognition they deserve.

As such, Football Kenya Federation should make the most out of football being the most popular sport in the country.

Well liked league games, for instance between Bandari FC and 19-time league champions Gor Mahia, should be given priority on weekends. It doesn’t sit well for such a huge match to be staged on a Wednesday.

In Tanzania, it is rare if not nearly unheard off for the Kariakor derby — pitting giants Simba and Yanga — to be played on a Wednesday or on any weekday for that matter.

In Kenya having big games during weekdays has become the norm. That leaves one wondering whether teams will be merely honouring fixtures or if we are building our football?

Increased revenue

The potential for revenue generation through big matches is usually guaranteed . Large crowds means increased tickets and merchandise sales. It also creates opportunities for sponsorship deals, which can further increase revenue for the federation and clubs.

However, the federation must recognise the importance of building a football culture in Kenya to ensure the consistent growth of the sport.

Despite the potential benefits of big matches, it is perplexing why the FKF would schedule a game like Bandari v Gor Mahia on a Wednesday knowing very well that it's a working day, and the same goes for the game between Bandari and Police.

This decision, to say the least, is counterproductive. It limits the number of fans who can attend the game due to work and school obligations.

Furthermore, sports tourism has the potential to promote the economy of cities that host big matches.

Mombasa, being a coastal city, can benefit greatly from sports tourism. A match scheduled for a weekend in Mombasa will definitely attract more fans to travel down to the Coast, unlike if a popular fixture is place on a weekday.