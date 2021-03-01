Reasons why Bandari was experiencing a dry patch 

It is my prayer that Bandari Football Club will begin receiving more support, because winning and losing is part of football.

Recently, there was hue and cry when the dockers went through a rough patch, losing matches to the chagrin of their fans.

Their loss to Gor Mahia was particularly painful, K’Ogalo having been our main competitors for the top-tier league title for the past two seasons.

What many of our fans did not understand is that the dockers had not settled on a permanent technical bench that would take the team through the season.

Fans were quick to point an accusing finger at the board of management and the playing unit, but what they failed to understand is that Bandari have a well- structured system in which even hiring a coach is done through human resource and administration procedures.

The team was also still suffering from the hangover of the previous leaderships which restricted the number of players on the roster, leaving a lean squad.

Developing talent

Bandari is among the few clubs in the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League that have focused more on developing youth talent.

The club prefers to promote players from the youth team that participates in the regional league and it takes time for them to gel.

It is of uttermost importance too, that fans understand that some key players suffered injuries such as Shaban Kenga,David Kingatua and Yema Mwama, among others.

Bandari supporters also should know that high injury levels are normal in any football team. In view of that, attacks on the technical bench or the playing unit are unwarranted.

After Rwandese coach Cassa Mbungo was hired on a two-year contract last month, Bandari last Friday officially hired former AFC Leopards assistant coach Anthony “Modo” Kimani in the same capacity for one year.

This has solved the problem of the technical bench and the team is good to go with both tacticians having worked together at AFC Leopards. The squad has been stabilised following the return of Felly Mulumba who will help strengthen the central defence.