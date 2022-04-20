Real sports lovers must book a date with Kip Keino Classic meet

Kenyans are a peculiar people, so said a former chief of a giant telco in the country.

Indeed we are. The annual Africa Rugby Under-20 Barthes Trophy concluded in Nairobi on Sunday. The final day saw Zimbabwe battle Namibia in the final and Kenya play Madagascar for the third place spot as Africa’s best fledgling talent outside of South Africa showcased their talent.

It was disappointing to note the pitiably small attendance at Nyayo National Stadium. Just a handful of fans.

You could literally count them using your fingers and toes, yet rugby is considered as one of the big sport in the country and has a big following.

The attendance, however, was not an aberration in this country. In fact, yawning empty stands in our sports arenas is the norm rather than exception.

Another case in point, look at Kenya’s most popular sport, football. The top tier Football Kenya Federation Premier League hardly attracts the crowds.

Outside the big two, AFC Leopards and Gor Mahia, who have a semblance of following, attendance in the rest of the matches is not worth mentioning.

An argument that is often floated for the poor attendance, whether there is free entry or otherwise, is the “wanting” quality.

That Kenyan sports lovers value and appreciate top quality and will only pay to attend sporting events that offer that.

Otherwise they will be “busy drinking in and gossiping in bars” as former Cecafa Secretary General Nicholas Musonye once famously said.

Personally, I think there are many reasons for our decidedly poor attendance of sporting events, quality or lack of it notwithstanding -- culture, economics, infrastructure, community ownership etc.

But if you are a Kenyan who loves sports, and in particular athletics, cherishes top drawer quality, adores world class events and loves watching the best of the best in action, then pencil the Kip Keino Classic on May 7 as a must-attend event.

And here is why.

The Kip Keino Classic, a one-day track and field meeting, is part of the annual 12-leg Continental Tour Gold series organized by World Athletics.

The Continental Tour is just below the elite Diamond League. Last year’s inaugural Kip Keino Classic at MISC, Kasarani was epic for one event.

The few who attended the meet on September 18 that was staged under Covid-19 restriction had the privilege of witnessing history as the 100m African record of Akina Simbine (9.84sec) was broken.

Our very own Ferdinand Omanyala ran a scorching 9.77 seconds to finish second in the race won by American Tryvon Bromwell in 9.76sec. These were the two fastest times last season.

Who would not want to be a part of this monumental race? This year’s Kip Keino Classic will surely have athletics fans salivating in anticipation going by the latest confirmations.

Omanyala is back, seemingly stronger and more focused. He emphatically won the ASA Track and Field Grand Prix Four at Germiston Athletics Stadium in Johannesburg in a time of 9.98sec, the second fastest time in the world this year.

The former rugby player immediately declared it was time to win titles. He knows the MISC track like the back of his hand.

Jamaican sprint queen, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, a three-time Olympic gold medallist and nine-time world champion over 100m, will race in Nairobi.

Colourful American upstart Sha'Carri Richardson, the third fastest women in the world last year, will be eager to get the Nairobi title.

She is a unique one, this Richardson. She talks big pre-race and when she loses, fairly I must add, refuses to acknowledge the victor. I would love to see her reactions at Kasarani, as a winner or otherwise.

Reigning Olympic Games women’s 3,000m steeplechase champion Peruth Chemutai will face a horde of home runners seeking vengeance.

The final tour list may very well resemble that of a Diamond League.

Meet director, the indefatigable Barnaba Korir, organized a wonderful event last year and is hard at it again this season going by the plans in place.

Korir informs me that, with Covid restrictions lifted, the 60,000-seater Mo International Sports Centre at Kasarani will be open to spectators who will, however, pay a small entry fee for the privilege of watching the world’s top athletes in action.

Korir lauded the government for its support of the event and urged corporate organizations to also offer financial and material assistance.

He said that the entire gate collection will go towards supporting Athletics Kenya's youth programmes.

In fact, the money will be sent to the 26 AK youth camps scattered across the country to fund their operations.

Just a quick word about these AK youth camps. The association has borrowed heavily from the successful school programme that Kenya Rugby Union started decades ago.

All the AK youth camps, involving about 60 athletes each, are based in government schools. The camps have been set up using public funds and the youth selected attend them for free.

The coaches are teachers who have been trained by AK to handle young athletes.

So go on, buy your ticket for the Kip Keino Classic knowing you will likely watch a piece of history unfold first hand.