Ratification of ban will hurt Kenya

The world football governing body (Fifa) will hold its congress meeting in Qatar on March 31. One of the main agendas of this meeting will be to ratify Kenya’s suspension from all continental and international football.

If Kenya would have met the requirements stipulated by Fifa, then the ban will be lifted. If we shall not have met these conditions; then the ratification shall be confirmed and we will be a pariah nation.

Fifa took the decision to suspend Kenya following what it termed “interference by a third party”.

The government disbanded the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) board and appointed an FKF Caretaker Committee headed by the Justice (retired) Aaron Ringera for a term of six months before elections are held.

After the Fifa suspension, nothing important has taken place and we see no tangible move in trying to meet the Fifa conditions. Knowing our country well, we are sure that nothing good will come out in the next three days to save us from the imminent ratification of the ban.

The FKF officials that were hounded out of office are growing even more canines, and wish to bite the Kenyan flesh until they are reinstated to their plum posts.

This is obviously more important to them than the country. They are growing diabolical, and they did not even attend the stakeholders’ meeting that was held on Saturday.

It is a pity that Fifa could ban Kenya at a time when out football clubs, coaches, players and referees are already suffering. How can anyone justify this?

It will come as no surprise if the disbanded FKF officials celebrate this predicament. I know some of them are praying fervently for Kenya to be banned. If that happens, there will be no winners. They too shall be losers!

There is a sad narrative held by many Kenyans that it is okay to be banned. They think it will give us time to put our house in order and grow our football. That can only happen in some sane places and not in Kenya.

Here, a ban will stifle and wither our football to the lowest standards. The Caretaker Committee has already given us proof for the first four months of transition.