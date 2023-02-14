Rallying community to honour Jim Heather Hayes

Family and friends will Wednesday afternoon gather to commemorate the death of rally driver Jim Heather Hayes who passed away in December 2022.

The gathering will be at the KIDL Helicopters Hangar next to Wilson Airport from 3.30pm.

Heather Hayes was considered one of the greatest legends in rallying.



He tackled several Safari Rallies and finished quite a big number when the rally was considered one of the toughest rounds of the World Rally Championship series.

Heather-Hayes also played a major role when the Safari Rally was known as the Coronation Rally. He first tackled the Coronation Safari Rally in 1953 in a Morris Minor.

He tackled a few more events in rally cars such as the Mercedes Benz, Renault Fregate, BMW, Subaru Impreza, Toyota Celica Twincam Turbo and Nissan March.

He was very much respected and supported by the Manufacturers Teams.



***

The Rift Valley Motor Sports Club will stage the next round of the Kenya National Autocross Championship on February 25 and 26.



The Championship is divided into different categories starting with the following classes- Pee Wee, Junior 2wd Non–Turbo, Quad Bikes Open, 4wd Turbo/Supercharged, 4wd Non – Turbo, 2wd Turbo/Supercharged, 2wd Non-Turbo Car and Bambino.



***

Bandama Rally is expected to kick off the 2023 African Rally Championship (ARC) season this weekend.



So far there has been little information on the preparation of the famous event where Kenya’s Karan Patel is expected to participate.



Leroy Gomes won last year’s opening round of the 2022 season before he went on to clinch the ARC crown with his wife, Urshila Gomes.



***

The East African Safari Classic Rally office has released the contact of the following officials.