Rallye Sports Club to host penultimate event of season next month

Carl Tundo

Carl Tundo and his co-driver Tim Jessop on their way to victory in their Mitsubishi Evo 10 around the beautiful backdrop of Ole Naishu stage of the 2021 Nanyuki Rally on October 9, 2021.

Photo credit: Anwar Sidi | Nation Media Group

By  Abdul Sidi

What you need to know:

  • The Mini Classic Rally which will be held in November will cover a total distance of approximately 1,000 km, retracing many of the classic Safari Rally routes around the country
  • A Power Stage is a special stage that usually runs as the final stage of a rally in the Kenya National Rally Championship, with points awarded to the top three fastest drivers
  • So far, both Tundo and Chager have each won two rallies in the 2021 KCB Kenya National Rally Championship

Rallye Sports Club of Nairobi will host the penultimate round of the 2021 KCB Kenya National Rally Championship on November 20-21.

