Rallye Sports Club to host penultimate event of season next month

Rallye Sports Club of Nairobi will host the penultimate round of the 2021 KCB Kenya National Rally Championship on November 20-21.

The event will have four competitive stages that will be done twice. The total distance will be 246.06 kilometres of which the competitive distance will be 171.77 km.

Sikh Union Club (Nairobi) will close the season with its Guru Nanak Rally on December 11-12.

*****

The Mini Classic Rally which will be held in November will cover a total distance of approximately 1,000 km, retracing many of the classic Safari Rally routes around the country.

All competitive sections are gravel roads, which are “open” to the general traffic.

Competitors will tackle three stages per day over the period of the competition. The competitive distance will be 700kms and transport of 300kms, respectively.

The main classic rally is scheduled to take place in February next year where a full entry is expected to guarantee a professional and competitive event that will cover almost 5,000 km across the region.

Raju Chager will be the Clerk of the Course. Gillan Dykes and Nazir Yakub will be the Rally Stewards. Only a maximum of 60 entries will be accepted in the competition.

*****

Baldev Chager scored an extra three championship points by winning the Power Stage in the KCB Nanyuki Rally at the weekend. He was followed in second place by Aakhif Virani with got two points and Carl “Flash” Tundo came third with one point.

A Power Stage is a special stage that usually runs as the final stage of a rally in the Kenya National Rally Championship, with points awarded to the top three fastest drivers.

The winner gets an additional three points followed by the second placed driver with two points and the third placed driver is awarded one point.

The stage should have a minimum 5km of similar road surface to the event and cannot be part of the main rally stages. Crews who retired earlier from the rally are allowed to do the power stage if logistically possible.

*****

So far, both Tundo and Chager have each won two rallies in the 2021 KCB Kenya National Rally Championship. Tundo has won the Nanyuki and Equator rallies, while Chager has won both the Nakuru and Mombasa rallies, Onkar Rai (Safari Rally) and Karan Patel (KCB Voi Rally) have each won one round.

Did you know that….

Maxine Wahome has secured a Sh2 million sponsorship deal with Safaricom. The sole female driver in the Kenya National Rally Championship has finished all the events she has tackled since making her rally debut in the local series.