Rallycross Meeting set for Machakos

The next major round of the Rallycross Meeting will be held in Machakos at the Machakos Peoples Park on 19/20 November.

Rallycross is a form of sprint style automobile racing, held on a closed mixed-surface racing circuit, with modified production or specially built road cars, similar to the World Rally Cars.

The competition is handled by Carl Tundo and Tim Jessop.

Rwanda will be the penultimate round of the 2022 African Rally Championship to be held on September 24-25. Zambia will close the 2022 ARC season with its event on October 22-23.

Four of the FIA Junior Team drivers from Kenya, will participate in the ARC event.

They are Hamza Anwar/Adnan Din, McRae Kimathi/Mwangi Kioni, Jeremy Wahome/Victor Okundi and Maxine Wahome/Waigwa Murage. They will all be at the wheels of their respective Ford Fiestas.

Mechanical failure forced the Volkswagen Golf GTI of

Sameer Nanji and Vinay Shah out of the recent Nanyuki Rally where Jasmeet Chana and Ravi Chana were fined Sh41,000 for overspeeding in a 50kph zone.

Leroy and Urshilla Gomes of Zambia are assured of winning the 2022 ARC Title as long as they maintain their finishing record in the last two rounds of the series.

The Zambians have so far won the Bandama and Uganda rallies before finishing second in the Tanzania and Equator rallies respectively.



