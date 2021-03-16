Rally enthusiast Mzee Kanja, 82, nostalgically awaits Safari action

I recently met Mzee Peter Kanja, 82, comfortably enjoying old age, and he regaled me with tales of the Safari from down memory lane at his pub in Nyahururu.

Nursing a glass of Caprice wine in his hand, Mzee Kanja was in high spirits when he narrated the story of the World Rally Championship Safari Rally.

His work as a Traffic Inspector in Mombasa in the 60s and early 70s included closely working with rally officials and masterminding traffic control - both human and vehicular front the front row.

As a diehard rally fan, he sometimes digressed from routine duty and motored all the way to the Taita Hills to see drivers through the twisty roads.

After a few measured sips of the red stuff, Mzee Kanja, who had a few days earlier read about the death of Hannu Mikkola, graphically explained to his youthful clients what he saw in the 60s and early 70s.

He explained how the drivers of yore were Kamikaze warriors and singled out Joginder Singh, Vic Preston Senior, and regional giants such as Bert Shankland of Tanzania. They were masters of improvisation.

After retiring from the Police Service and returning home to serve as a chief in Igwa Miti Ward, Mzee Kanja continued to follow the Safari until 2002 when the event exited from the world arena.

The elderly man wondered if the Safari would pass through Nyahururu and when I confirmed in the negative he requested for a "big" favour of getting the rally’s itinerary in private farms.

His final prayer was to be allowed to watch the action, and if granted, to carry his favourite folding chair so he can nurse his wine by the road side as he follows the action.

He is not a lone. Many Kenyans derailed from the Safari Rally countdown last year by the Covid-19 pandemic - from as far as Turkana, Marsabit and closer home Kiambu - want to know whether the Safari will visit their areas.

I was in Naivasha last weekend on official duty and a random check in hotels confirmed full bookings by family groups.

Accommodation will be a major issue in this sleepy roadside town, renowned for fishing and hospitality because of its proximity to Nairobi. It is about to get international brand visibility from the presence of the Safari.

For the sake of Mzee Kanja and the rest, the WRC Safari Rally itinerary is available at www.safarirally.co.ke, and there are no gate charges in private farms.

Although the usual ingredients of smooth, rough, rocky and hilly sections have been compressed from the old 5,000 kilometres long Safari to less than 1,000km, the excitement will be plenty.

The WRC Safari Rally of 2020 and beyond cannot be ran on open roads because of safety, population growth, boda boda riders, infrastructure development and prohibitive costs.

Therefore, the Safari will be held in fenced private farms, some teeming with wild game, open African Savanna grassland, and inviting competitive sections which will challenge the best drivers in the world in some of the fastest and strongest rally machines on planet earth.

Unlike in the past when cars zoomed past remote villages only once, this time around the Safari has adopted the clover-leaf concept whereby drivers will do the same loop twice in a single day for spectators and competitors’ sake.

Day two action at Soysambu Conservancy and Elementaita will be done on June 25 with a provision of three spectator sections offering a bird’s-eye view of the machines as the eyes can see.

Elementaita section at the lakefront, considered buffalo and giraffe country, will be the ideal family-day outing where spectators will admire mother nature at a leisurely pace.

Organisers have mapped out similar sections because no spectators will be allowed to line the Safari route and the media will have filming areas.

Marshals and members of the disciplined forces will supervise coronavirus and safety protocols.

Big brothers from the world governing body FIA will be keenly watching how Kenyans will behave, lest we start losing marks.

There will be no let up in strict observation of rules, nor will drunkards be allowed to rain on the WRC Safari Rally’s parade.