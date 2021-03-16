Rally enthusiast Mzee Kanja, 82, nostalgically awaits Safari action

Left to right: WRC Safari Rally's Service Park Manager Anthony Gatei, RC Safari Rally Chief Executive Officer Phineas Kimathi, Joao Passos (International Automobile Federation), Iain Campbell (WRC Promoter) and WRC Safari Rally Event Director Jim Kahumbura during an inspection visit of the WRC Safari Rally’s Service Park in Naivasha on March 5, 2021.


Photo credit: Anwar Sidi | Nation Media Group

By  Peter Njenga

What you need to know:

  • Big brothers from the world governing body FIA will be keenly watching how Kenyans will behave, lest we start losing marks.
  • There will be no let up in strict observation of rules, nor will drunkards be allowed to rain on the WRC Safari Rally’s parade. 

I recently met Mzee Peter Kanja, 82, comfortably enjoying old age, and he regaled me with tales of the Safari from down memory lane at his pub in Nyahururu.

