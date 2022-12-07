Qatar 2022 the best Fifa World Cup ever

Back in 1987, Morocco applied to join the European Communities (the precursor to the European Union). To sweeten the deal, the Moroccans even offered to build a bridge connecting their country to Spain across the Mediterranean Sea, the shortest point which was at some 40 miles (64.3738 kilometres).

The Europeans collectively thumbed their noses at the pesky Moroccans and the application was rejected on the grounds that Morocco was not considered to be a "European country" and hence could not join.

I don’t know if this rejection was on the minds of the Moroccan footballers but for those of us with elephantine memories, it seemed like a sweet revenge when the Atlas Lions dimmed the flames of the Spanish national team, affectionately called ‘La Furia Roja’ (The Red Fury).

It was a single match but it helped reinforce my belief that far and away, Qatar2022 is the best World Cup ever. When French football administrator Jules Rimet and his cohorts birthed the World Cup, their dream was to have a bonanza that would create real excitement and offer the best competition far outweighing the ‘primus inter pares’ show of that moment, the Olympics.

Going into Qatar, world opinion or the Western media to be specific, had sold us fear by the boatload.

They grimly predicted a dreary World Cup in a country with depressing human rights record, a World Cup in the desert where the sun would burn the skins of the players to blue/black and a tourney where alcohol and debauchery were outlawed.

To their credit, the Qatar Local Organising Committee and Fifa in general have given us a show we will savour for many years to come.

The records are there for all of us to see: statistics show that the official total stadium attendance in the 48 group matches added up to 2.45m spectators, an average of 51,042 per game.

The highest World Cup attendance since 1994 final was recorded at the Lusail Iconic Stadium by the 88,966 fans who saw Argentina’s 2-0 win over Mexico.

Qatar2022 has also shown that all teams are equal and that once on the pitch, it does not matter your pedigree, your country’s GDP or religious affiliation. All that matters is the round leather instrument which is to be put past the goalkeeper and be counted for a goal.

Who would have imagined that the much vaunted ‘German Machine’ would stall midway and that the Germans would say genugend (enough) in the dressing room as they changed into street clothes heading back home in the group stages?

Or who would have predicted that the ‘Desert World Cup’ would attract the best television audiences of the year in their respective countries, with England v United States becoming the most-watched men’s football match on American television ever?

Finally, and in a sweet irony of life, it was in the very Qatar, where tradition and culture are stacked against women that history was also made by Stéphanie Frappart, who not only became the first woman to officiate a World Cup finals match, but also, together with Neuza Back and Karen Díaz Medina, formed the first all-female trio to take charge.



