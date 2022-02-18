Condemnation of Zouma over feline deceitful and pretentious

I happen to have a friend who runs a pets’ care and temporary boarding facility. The facility – with its massive scale, wide range of breeds of furry guests and the meticulous care they receive – is quite a spectacle.

As impressive as the facility is, I must admit that unlike for my kids, the concept of keeping animals just to enjoy their companionship doesn’t come naturally to me. I come from a generation that grew up around animals that ‘served’ us. Cats, dogs, chicken, cows and goats all made life easier for us in one way or another.

A dog that couldn’t protect you or alert you of danger, had no room in our lives. A cat that could not catch rats was deemed useless and would be swiftly banished! We had no qualms disciplining a mischievous or rogue pet.

Fast forward to 2022 and it’s a totally different story as West Ham FC’s Kurt Zouma has painfully learned. Sections of the British sports media have been awash with the ‘big story’; a video of Zouma kicking and slapping his cat that was posted online by his younger brother Yoan. Indeed, this is not the usual online cat video we have become accustomed to. There’s no cuddling or naughty but sweet pranks here, just sheer aggression towards the feline.

But even more shocking is the public outrage and media attention that this story has received. Beyond the public’s expression of disgust at Zouma’s actions depicted in the viral video, he is paying a big professional and financial price for this misdeed. Zouma has since been fined two weeks’ wages by West Ham, he lost an Adidas sponsorship deal and is also facing police investigation. West Ham too has faced harsh criticism and lost corporate sponsorship for what is considered inadequate disciplinary actions on Zouma. Put simply, the public and sponsors are baying for Zouma’s blood.

Yet, this hullabaloo over Kurt versus cat (no pun intended) reeks of disingenuity. I find the reactions overboard considering that the public, Football Association and corporate institutions have been less enthusiastic about condemning and punishing other more atrocious actions by footballers on and off the pitch. Incidences of racism and violence have received no more than a mere slap on the wrist as punishment.

The modern game is replete with cases of racist and violent actions by fans and players that do not receive the deserved punishment. Case in point, former Chelsea captain, John Terry, was let off the hook by Crown prosecution for alleged racist utterances he made to Anton Ferdinand in a match played on October 23, 2012. This decision not to press charges was taken even before the FA finalised its investigations of the incident.

Eden Hazard, too, only received a three match ban for kicking a ball boy in a Capital One Cup match between Chelsea and Swansea City on January 23, 2013. No further charges, no public outcry, no recrimination!

If you think, I am comparing apples to oranges, what’s your response to the reported Zlatan Ibrahimovic trophy-hunting trip where a lion was shot and its remains shipped to Sweden for the footballer to display as a trophy?