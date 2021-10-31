Breaking News: Court suspends judgment ordering President Uhuru Kenyatta to appoint rejected judges

Probe only way to fix football mess

Barry Otieno

A member of the  government’s Football Kenya Federation inspection team with the football boy’s Chief Executive Barry Otieno at Kandanda House, Kasarani on October 29, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool |

By  Moses Ojuang'

Sports Columnist, Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • We hereby demand that there be no let up on the pressure put upon him until he deports himself away from our football. We have said it time and again that this country should just arrest him and be banned for some years.
  • That will give us some valuable time to set our house in order and remove the other pests from all our sports.

It has been a busy and annoying week, especially on the football scene. World football body, Fifa, had its representatives in Kenya and we are informed these were Solomon Mudege, Sarah Mukuna and Abigail Hailemichael.

