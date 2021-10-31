Probe only way to fix football mess

It has been a busy and annoying week, especially on the football scene. World football body, Fifa, had its representatives in Kenya and we are informed these were Solomon Mudege, Sarah Mukuna and Abigail Hailemichael.

They arrived on Tuesday and, of course, Football Kenya Federation (FKF) was not going to allow these people to be interviewed by the press.

FKF has only let select media to interact with the Fifa officials who, interestingly, waded into the issue of the government’s probe on the Sh244 million Africa Cup of Nations funds claiming the world football governing body had found no formal complaints.

We had expected that from Fifa. They are protective of money issues and would only budge when some heavy force is applied upon them in some Swiss hotel!

Their coming obviously emboldened the prime suspect who has now thrown caution to the wind and is calling everyone a liar, including Sports Principal Secretary Joe Okudo.

Everyone is wrong, except this suspicious soprano voiced man. Of course, he wills it that Fifa supports him in his tribulations just as he promises to vote in Infantino in the next Fifa elections.

That is usually the deal. He may well get what he wants from the international football body and, perhaps, PS Okudo lied when he said the government had received backing from Fifa to look into FKF’s books, but that is not our premise. We want the government to go ahead with the investigations.

Fifa shall get the formal complaint it seeks, for but the time being, someone must be made example of.

We hereby demand that there be no let up on the pressure put upon him until he deports himself away from our football. We have said it time and again that this country should just arrest him and be banned for some years.

That will give us some valuable time to set our house in order and remove the other pests from all our sports.

We must treat those three Fifa representatives as mere tourists and they should, perhaps, be given some cheetahs to adopt.

The FKF moved to the High Court on October 1 last year seeking to stop the Directorate of Criminal Investigations from probing them.

However, High Court Judge J.A. Makau dismissed Mwendwa’s case saying it lacked merit, was premature and speculative.

That move to court bought them a full year of rest and when their case finally fell they now court Fifa. These jokes must now come to an end.

At the same time, our national team Harambee Stars, which is also out of the qualifiers for Qatar, shall play their remaining home matches far from home due to there being no proper stadium meeting international standards in this country.

That is welcome move. They and Mwendwa should go and play far away from us! Our only unhappiness is with the fact that Gor Mahia’s and Tusker’s continental fixtures shall also be played away from home!