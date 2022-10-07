Private sector should play bigger role in organising marathons

The World Health Organisation’s (WHO) definition of disability is “the interaction between individuals with a health condition (for example cerebral palsy, down syndrome and depression) and personal and environmental factors (for example negative attitudes, inaccessible transportation and public buildings, and limited social supports.”

It estimates that more than one billion people (15 percent of the world’s population) live with some form of disability. Eighty percent of these people live in low-income countries, many of them in Africa.

According to the 2019 census, 2.2 percent (0.9 million people) of Kenyans live with some form of disability.

Related StanChart race boosts athletes with disability Athletics

This number is on the rise owing to several factors including ageing, increase in chronic lifestyle illnesses, boda boda accidents, and acts of violence. This increase will place additional stress on our already overburdened families, governments, and healthcare systems.

In recent years, public and private sectors have collaborated in supporting the inclusion of people with disabilities in all aspects of society.

This is through additional investment, policies, and programmes to promote equal access to education, training, employment for persons with disabilities.

However, we still have a long way to go in expanding access to sporting and recreational activities.

This is despite the recognition that sporting activities are a low-cost and effective avenue to promote good health, bolster self-confidence and drive social inclusion for persons with disabilities (PWDs).

Every day, persons with disabilities contend with additional barriers to participation in sports. These include negative social attitudes toward disability, physical education system and lack of access to sporting equipment, facilities, and support staff.

Integration and inclusion of people with disabilities in mainstream sport has been a key focus in recent years and has created new opportunities for participation and competition.

In 2008, Kenya became a signatory to Article 30 of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (UNCRPD) that entitles persons with disabilities to participate on an equal basis with others in recreational, leisure and sporting activities.

It mandates all stakeholders to take appropriate measures in ensuring that various aspects related to full participation in sporting activities by all are achieved.

As a result of these policy changes, integration, and inclusion of people with disabilities in mainstream sport has become a key focus for many governments creating new opportunities for participating and competition, for example Paralympics.

The private sector needs to play a bigger role in supporting this drive for inclusion through capacity building, infrastructural development or financing and creating leisure and sporting activities.

The Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon(SCNM) has worked with the Association for the Physically Disabled of Kenya (APDK) over many years to mobilise wheelchair race participants for the marathon by addressing their unique needs and preferences.

PWDs are an integral part of our marathon planning process so that we have a truly inclusive marathon.

They provide advice on key considerations about many issues that include verification of the suitability of the routes and venues for the wheelchair participants, availability and accessibility to infrastructure such as restrooms and inclusive outdoor tracks.

We have deployed assistive technology to hasten and ease the process of registration, tracking and participation. This year, we have partnered with renowned marathon runner Douglas Wakiihuri.

We have come up with a tailor- made programme for persons with disabilities who will be taking part in this year’s marathon. The number of PWDs in the marathon has grown from 38 in 2017 to 86 in 2021.

We are working with our “futuremakers” implementing partners to include a wider variety of people with disabilities into future marathons. This is part of our wider strategy to lift participation for person with disabilities where we focus on three pillars - employability, entrepreneurship and education.

The Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon wants to focus its impacts on communities within Kenya by lifting participation of women, people with disabilities and small businesses.

Unlike other local marathons, PWDs will participate in the 21km Wheelchair race and 42km Relay race alongside the traditional 5km Family Fun Run, 10km, 21km Half Marathon, and the 42km Full Marathon.

All proceeds from the marathon go towards the “Futuremakers” initiative which supports disadvantaged young people, especially girls and people with visual impairments, to learn new skills and improve their chances of getting a job or starting their own businesses.

The the marathon, now its 19th year, will continue to drive diversity and inclusion especially for persons with disabilities.

The writer is the Chairman – Local Organising Committee - Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon - Kenya