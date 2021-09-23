Why private sector needs to partner government to develop sports sector

Ferdinand Omanyala

Kenyan sprinter Ferdinand Omanyala (second left) greets President  Uhuru Kenyatta during the Absa Kip Keino Classic at Kasarani on September 18, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group
Absa Bank Kenya PLC Managing Director Jeremy Awori

By  Jeremy Awori

Managing Director

Absa Bank Kenya

What you need to know:

  • The Absa Kip Keino Classic brought to Kenyan soil some of the world’s top athletes across various disciplines including sprinters Justin Gatlin and Trayvon Brommel
  • All over the world, sport is fast becoming a significant contributor to the tourism sector and, consequently, to economic development
  • As the private sector, we must increasingly take great interest in sports due to the important role it plays in the betterment of our society

Last weekend, Kenya hosted one of the most exciting global athletics competitions – the Absa Kip Keino Classic, the final meeting of this year’s World Athletics Continental Tour at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

