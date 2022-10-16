Prioritise sports facilities

It saddens me that Mombasa County and the entire Coast region lacks proper football infrastructure.

It’s even more saddening to realise that there are no immediate plans to change that any time soon.

The county government and football stakeholders have been singing a song about how they are going to develop football talent in the region.

They even outlined plans to improve facilities , but as we speak, I wonder, which fields were they talking about? I see none, and the few that have been developed are not under their control.

Another new football season is about to begin, yet the Coast region is almost 10 years behind when it comes to infrastructural development.

Mombasa has a history of broken promises and neglect. The majority of the county’s public playgrounds are either hangouts for drug users or are filthy and littered.

This narrative needs to change very quickly. Depending only on Mbaraki Sports Club football ground will be disastrous for Bandari FC’s FKF Premier League title ambitions.

Immense talent

For Bandari to grow and attain its full potential, its Mbaraki home turf needs to be at its best at all times.

There is no doubt that the Coast region has immense talent. If nurtured well, sports in the region could grow and make the Coast one of the biggest sports tourism destinations.

In years gone by, Mombasa had 19 football fields that were publicly owned.

But now, only six playable fields are left. Two of these are owned by the government but aren’t fully developed to the required standard.

The remaining four are located either at exclusive members-only clubs or at facilities constructed on private property that only a select group of people can use.

As it stands now, Mbaraki is the only dependable field at the Coast. This is a sign of a dangerous future for the footballing talents that are sprouting all over in the region.

The Mombasa Football Association’s Mombasa Premier League and the Taifa Ngano Tournament have begun bringing football fever back to Mombasa, and this is a good sign.