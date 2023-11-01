President Ruto's free visa proposal a boost for sports sector

President William Ruto's recent announcement that Kenya will be visa-free for all Africans starting from January next year has sent excitement in Kenya and the African sports community as the decision holds immense promise for the sector.

One immediate impact is the boosting the country's chances of hosting continental sports events.

The ease of entry will significantly enhance our chances of being selected as a host nation since sports governing bodies consider visa requirements in the host nation when choosing a venue for continental competitions and sports conferences.

Additionally, this development fuels sports tourism. While athletes and federations typically receive government support for their travel documents, fans have faced barriers. With visas no longer an obstacle, international spectators will flock to Kenya when we host international competitions or even for local spectacles like the Mashemeji Derby, transforming sports events into significant contributors to the tourism industry.

The commercial implications are substantial. A larger international audience means increased sponsorship opportunities for events hosted in Kenya. Multinational companies will be attracted by the diverse and extensive fan base, enhancing the commercial value of sponsorships.

Moreover, a visa-free policy simplifies movement for foreign players. Attending trials and assessment sessions becomes more accessible, giving Kenyan teams an advantage in recruiting foreign talent.

This policy will also draw more international entries to local marathon races, elevating the overall quality of competitions.

Kenya will become a prime destination for sports teams and athletes seeking short-stay camps before international events. Whether it's global athletics stars training in Iten or football teams acclimatising before competitive fixtures, Kenya will be the go-to destination.

These camps provide opportunities for local sports industry professionals to network and learn advanced training methods from visiting technical support staff.

Furthermore, the increased demand for training camps will drive infrastructural development at the county level. Small towns like Kapsabet will witness improvements in hospitality, healthcare, and transport infrastructure to cater to the influx of athletes and teams.

As the Esports Kenya Federation, our efforts of growing our emerging discipline across the region and establishing our nation as a regional leader will be boosted as we can now easily host regional conferences and competitions.

With this policy, Kenya can demonstrate the pivotal role sports play in realising the aspirations of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). This progressive step sets the stage for a future where sports thrive, fostering unity and economic prosperity across the continent.