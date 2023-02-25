Postponement of 2023 African Games muddles pathway to Paris Olympics

The founding fathers of African Games, who included the late Kwame Nkrumah, saw the All Africa Games as an opportunity to showcase the African sporting talent and portrayal of African aspirations then for freedom, unity and independence.

Fast forward to October 25, 2018 and Ghana was given the rights to host, for the first time, the continental showpiece, now referred to as African Games, for 2023, in the three cities of Accra, Kumasi and Cape Coast.

Inspired by the vision of the founding fathers and demonstrated by the rich sports culture especially football, we have been looking forward to the 13th edition of the African Games, interestingly themed “Experience the African Dream.”

But there was a long-standing impasse by the African Union, Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa and Association of African Sports Confederations.

The meeting to break this impasse was facilitated and chaired by none other than the Head of State of Ghana, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. Unfortunately, this resolution may have come too late.

The Games were scheduled for August 4-19 this year. However, all indications show they will be held at the end of the year or early next year.

Over 5,000 athletes from 54 African nations competing in 26 sports disciplines will participate.

The 13th edition of the African Games is an official qualification event for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games for a number of sports, and that’s where it gets very interesting.

As a tool for social cohesion and youth empowerment the Games can, ordinarily, take place at any time, but as Olympic qualifiers, timing is critical.

Continental qualification pathway is the best bet for most of the African athletes.

The sports ecosystem in Africa is not sufficiently developed to allow our athletes adequate ranking points in their respective sports. Ranking tournaments, if any, are not enough within the continent.

Where one opts to travel to Europe they must contend with the high costs of airfare, accommodation and the often complicated matter of visas.

Postponement will take the Games into the head winds of other international events dates.

Universality places popularly known as “Wild Cards” window closes in. Repechage dates also add to the pressure of timing.

Repechage is a competition used by some international federations to give a chance of the best placed losers in the continental event to compete for the remaining world slots.

The National Olympic Committee of Kenya is following the developments closely including possible new events hosted by confederations in Africa as qualifier events which our athletes can participate in.

Our message to Kenyan athletes is that the field may change but the goal remains the same!