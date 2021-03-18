Please stay in the ‘Kasarani bubble’ for your sake and that of Kenya

Members of the newy formed NOC-K elite team unveiled to the media at NOC-K offices at Gallant House, Nairobi on March 16, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Barnaba Korir

What you need to know:

  • We know we are not perfect but we should try as much as we can if we are to protect our siblings. 
  • We are all aware that time is running out and if we do not learn to live with Covid-19, we will never get it right. 
  • Those already at Kasarani are the women’s rugby team - Lionesses, men’s rugby team - Shujaa, taekwondo and sprinters. As the numbers rise, let us ensure we are doing the right thing at the right time.

As you are aware, National Olympic Committee of Kenya is in the process, or rather, has started placing athletes under a bubble in readiness for the pre-Olympic events. 

