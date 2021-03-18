Please stay in the ‘Kasarani bubble’ for your sake and that of Kenya

As you are aware, National Olympic Committee of Kenya is in the process, or rather, has started placing athletes under a bubble in readiness for the pre-Olympic events.

I am talking about the Moi International Sports Centre (MISC), where we have groups of athletes already in training.

These athletes need to strictly adhere to the Covid-19 protocols and treat the move to have them there under those circumstances seriously.

Training in a bubble means — once in, one cannot get out — plus individuals will have to undergo medical tests to ensure they are safe.

Besides, they must be mindful of others and therefore, cannot get in and out whenever they feel like it.

For the probables and those who really aspire to feature at the Tokyo Olympic Games, rules must be strictly adhered to in a “Bubble Camp”.

This is not a place to entertain friends and relatives. This is why Olympic Kenya are spending a lot of money to ensure safety in a restricted environment in the run-up to the Olympic Games proper.

Already, Team Kenya Chef-de-Mission, Waithaka Kioni, has admitted that they have challenges at MISC, Kasarani with athletes in the camp occasionally forgetting to adhere to Covid-19 protocols and exposing themselves and others to the risk of infection.

Kioni has pointed out that there is some kind of a reckless culture and approach among the public in dealing with the pandemic.

This is despite President Uhuru Kenyatta and Health Cabinet Secretary, Mutahi Kagwe insisting that all Kenyans should adhere to the prescribed health protocols.

Unfortunately, this attitude seems to have spilt over to the athletes in the camp.

Truth be told, the concept of a bubble camp is to prevent athletes and the support staff from interacting with the outside world. This process will be rendered useless if some individuals do not follow the set guidelines.

Therefore, athletes must first make up their mind if they want to go to the Olympics or not.

If the answer is yes, then the bubble is not only a must but must also be stuck to and Covid-19 protocols strictly followed. The earlier we all get used to this, the better. Remember, restrictions will be tighter in Tokyo.

The support staff are actually expected to lead from the front, observing the protocols individually and ensuring those under them are not left behind.

It must be a collective responsibility. Nobody should be exempted because Covid-19 is real and the experts have already indicated that the “third wave” is unforgiving.

We know we are not perfect but we should try as much as we can if we are to protect our siblings.

We are all aware that time is running out and if we do not learn to live with Covid-19, we will never get it right.

Those already at Kasarani are the women’s rugby team - Lionesses, men’s rugby team - Shujaa, taekwondo and sprinters. As the numbers rise, let us ensure we are doing the right thing at the right time.