Please Ababu give us Afcon and we will forever be grateful

Perhaps the best news yet from the new Kenya Kwanza administration under President William Ruto is that Kenya is angling to be one of the co-hosts of the African Nations Cup (Afcon) in 2027 alongside neighbours Uganda and Tanzania.

Just as well. Some of you readers will remember that we were to host the prestigious continental competition way back in 1996 but politics of the day got in the way and we lost the golden opportunity.

This is how: during that time the Kenya Football Federation (the percussor to the Football Kenya Federation was one Joab Henry Omino.

Omino was a member of parliament representing Kisumu Town on the opposition Ford Kenya ticket.

Politics being one where people threw barbs all the time, Omino was one of those strong in their opposing views to Moi.

Success of the game therefore, in the jaundiced view of the power barons around Moi, would be success to Omino and by extension the opposition.

This scuttlebutt was escalated and plans were put underway to scuttle the extravaganza. They succeeded and Kenya ceded the rights which were immediately grabbed by South Africa.

Indeed it would take us some 21 years to learn what actually transpired in the botched up plans of hosting Afcon 1996.

In 2017, retired Confederation of African Football (CAF) President Issa Hayatou, President Moi personally wrote to him to confirm that Kenya would not host the biennial continental showpiece.

“Then President Daniel Moi wrote to me saying Kenya was not ready. Morocco and South Africa were ready for the challenge and eventually we settled on South Africa.

It was an amazing tournament inspired by the late president Nelson Mandela,” Hayatou announced in Addis Ababa during a function to show a documentary on the evolution of African football.

Prestigious event

Our efforts to host the lest prestigious CHAN tournament in 2020 also came a cropper despite chest thumping and braggadocio from the then FKF President Nick Mwendwa that the show would go on.

The country was deemed to be slow in the development of infrastructure.

All that is now water under the bridge and I must congratulate the President and those around him for thinking about this prestigious tournament early in their administration.

The ball is now squarely in the court of the new Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba and his technocrats at the ministry. My plea to the CS is, “please give us Afcon and we will forever be grateful.”

I am writing this well cognizant of the fact that it won’t be a walk in the park.

First, the state of our football is nothing to write home about. We are right in the middle of a ban by FIFA due to our love for incessant wrangling.

Be that as it may, I want to give the minister the benefit of doubt and daresay that he can deliver.

If the CS is a man given to reading scriptures, I would refer him to the compelling story of the Jewess beauty queen Esther and his uncle Mordecai.

The Jews were facing the threat of being exterminated and Mordecai appealed to his niece who was now a queen to plead the Jew’s case with the King.

Esther was at first reluctant and that is why his uncle made this statement found in Esther 4:14, For if you remain silent at this time, relief and deliverance for the Jews will arise from another place, but you and your father’s family will perish.

And who knows but that you have come to your royal position for such a time as this?”