Plea to the government to save Kenyans from embarrassment

The draw for the African qualifiers for the 2026 Fifa World Cup are finally out. Kenya has never qualified for the Fifa World Cup finals since independence. We have not even come close to qualifying.

The main reason for our dismal performances over the years have always been poor management of our national team, and all sports in general.

Every country in the world wishes to qualify for the Fifa World Cup, and they do things differently because the build their football from the youth level and come up with very strong teams.

The number of places reserved for Africa at the Fifa World Cup finals were once two but over the years, the number has grown to five. This growth in the number of African teams at the Fifa World Cup started with Cameroon's qualification for the quarter-finals of the 1990 tournament held in Italy.

Last year in Qatar, Morocco raised the bar for Africa by reaching the semi-finals of the tournament. The next edition of the tournament will be held in north America in 2026, and shall be hosted by Canada, USA and Mexico. The 48-team tournament will feature nine African teams.

This creates a realistic chance for Kenya to qualify for the tournament. The main problem is that we are never serious, and both Football Kenya Federation and the Ministry of Sports are led by very sleepy individuals incapable of making things happen.

Kenya is in Group 'F' of the qualifiers alongside Cote d'Ivoire, Gambia, Seychelles and Burundi. With proper planning and training, we could just sneak in past all these teams. With proper management of our football, we could make Kenya proud.

But this remains a dream. Things are still done pretty much the same way. There is no stadium in Kenya capable of hosting Fifa matches. Both Nyayo National Stadium, and the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani are incapable of hosting international matches.

The remaining stadiums in Kenya are ruins worthy of visits by tourists. Nothing has been done to refurbish them to Fifa standards and whenever money is set aside for their development,nothing good happens.

Kenya is staring at a great deal of embarrassment in the 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifier matches. We shall have to host our home matches away from home, preferably at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Tanzania. That shall be the lowest point!

There are teams that have endured the fate of playing their home matches in neighbouring countries, but that was occasioned by civil wars, not just incompetence.

The same fate awaits teams teams preparing for CAF club championships. They, too, shall play far away from their fans!

But we see the Sports Cabinet Secretary making populist statements about his willingness to host the 2027 Afcon in Kenya!