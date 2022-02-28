Plans complete for Nakuru Rally on Saturday

Carl Tundo

Carl Tundo and Tim Jessop's Triumph TR7 during the East African Safari Classic Rally in February 15, 2022.

Photo credit: Anwar Sidi | Nation Media Group

By  Abdul Sidi

What you need to know:

  • The total competitive stage will not exceed 100kms and will be run entirely on gravel roads.
  • No reconnaissance will be allowed in the series. Digital notes will be provided to the competitors 12 hours before the rally kicks off.

The Rift Valley Motor Sports Club has completed route plans for the second round of 2022 Kenya National Rally Championship (KNRC)to be held this Saturday.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.