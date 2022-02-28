Plans complete for Nakuru Rally on Saturday

The Rift Valley Motor Sports Club has completed route plans for the second round of 2022 Kenya National Rally Championship (KNRC)to be held this Saturday.

The event will be 210 kilometres long of which 160kms will be competitive. There will be two competitive stages which will be repeated twice. The longest stage will be 47kms while the shortest will be 33Kms.

The organisers said that the whole competition will be staged on private land.

Harry Sagoo, the chairman of the Nakuru club, will be the Event Director, while reigning KNRC champion Carl Tundo, who has opted to keep away from competing in the KNRC, will be the Clerk of the Course.

The rally is sponsored by KCB in addition to the White Cap brand of the Kenya Breweries Limited.

Scrutineering and the official reconnaissance of the route will be done on Friday.

Scutineering will be done at Rift Valley Motor Sports Club club house in Solai, while the rally headquarters will be based at the Equator Centre in Mogotio. Mogotio Centre will also host the Service Park on the day of the competition.

***

The Rift Valley Motor Sports Club will also run the first round of the Clubman Rally Championship alongside the main KNRC event.

The Clubman Rally has been reintroduced in the series for the first time in three years.

Gravel roads

The total competitive stage will not exceed 100kms and will be run entirely on gravel roads.

No reconnaissance will be allowed in the series. Digital notes will be provided to the competitors 12 hours before the rally kicks off.

***

Did you know that...

Power Stage (abbreviated as PS) is a special stage that usually runs as the final stage of a rally in the World Rally Championship.

Additional World Championship points are available to the top five crews through the stage regardless of where they actually finished in the rally.

Unlike the normal special stage, which is timing to tenth of a second, the timing of the Power Stage is to the thousandth of a second.

The top three crews through the stage can score extra bonus points, with the five fastest drivers through the stage gaining points from five for first to one for fifth.

Safety is paramount in the sport of rallying.

There are five different safety cars that are deployed during the competition. There are 000 or Triple Zero Car, which leave 30-40 minutes before the first car departs.