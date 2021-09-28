Peter Njenga: Carl Tundo a heartbeat away from continental glory

Carl Tundo.

Kenyan driver Carl Tundo steers his Volkswagen Polo GTI with Kenyan co-driver Timothy Jessop during the SS11 stage of the 2021 Safari Rally Kenya near Lake Elmenteita, Kenya, on June 26, 2021, with Sleeping Warrior Hill in the background.

Photo credit: Tony Karumba | AFP

By  Peter Njenga

What you need to know:

  • For 19 years, Tundo, Baldev Charger, Alistair Cavenagh, Azar Anwar, most recently, Manvir Baryan, the Rai brothers (Tejveer and Onkar) were forces to reckon with when they competed in the Safari Rally, which became a round of the African Rally Championship (ARC).

Carl “Flash” Tundo and navigator Tim Jessop have been around for a long time, they have been pillars that held the Safari Rally foundation, competition-wise, since the iconic event was stripped of FIA World Rally Championship (WRC) status in 2002.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.