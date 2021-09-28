Peter Njenga: Carl Tundo a heartbeat away from continental glory

Carl “Flash” Tundo and navigator Tim Jessop have been around for a long time, they have been pillars that held the Safari Rally foundation, competition-wise, since the iconic event was stripped of FIA World Rally Championship (WRC) status in 2002.

For 19 years, Tundo, Baldev Charger, Alistair Cavenagh, Azar Anwar, most recently, Manvir Baryan, the Rai brothers (Tejveer and Onkar) were forces to reckon with when they competed in the Safari Rally, which became a round of the African Rally Championship (ARC).

Tundo and his regular navigator Jessop have stepped up efforts for continental glory.

In April, they won the ARC Kenyan leg, they followed that with success in the ARC Tanzania leg in August and last Sunday, the pair won the ARC Zambia leg.

Only two rounds stand between them and history should they register a victory and a podium finish in Rwanda and South Africa. This will give them maximum points to earn a seat inside a Hyundai i20 Rally2 in an FIA World Rally Championship (WRC) round of their choice next year.

Tundo leads the ARC standings with 90 points, followed by South African youngster Guy Botteril (73 points) and Ugandan Yassin Nasser (49 points). There are still 60 points at stake for the competitors.

Should the Kenyans continue their winning ways, then the 2022 WRC will be exciting for Africa when we throw into the mix of FIA Rally Star contestants McRae Kimathi, Jeremy Wahome and Hamza Anwar.

The trio competed in the WRC Safari Rally and the ARC Tanzania. They were supposed to attend a mentorship programme during the WRC Rally Finland this week, but they were unable to travel because of Covid-19 travel challenges.

FIA in collaboration with Hyundai Motorsport has introduced the FIA Rally Champions World Tour to make the WRC theatre of operation accessible to drivers who may otherwise never drive at this level.

Rally champions from the FIA-sanctioned regional rally championships in Africa, Asia-Pacific, Central and Latin America, the Middle East and South America will be offered a drive in the new Hyundai i20 N Rally2 in one round of the 2022 WRC event of their choice.

The European Rally Championship has been excluded, but this year’s European junior champion has already been assured a seat in this hot, fast, reliable Hyundai, the FIA has confirmed.

Hyundai Customer Racing has a strong junior programme in Europe and WRC2 as a way of developing talent and continously churning out drivers for top-tier competition.

“Helping to bring through the next generation of WRC champions is an important part of the work of the Hyundai Motorsport Customer Racing department,” said the department’s manager Andrew Johns.

“The versatility of the Rally2 category as the go-to class for national and regional series allows us to follow and support crews as they progress up the career ladder.”

“The FIA Rally Champions World Tour offers them an opportunity to show their skills on the global level, and thanks to our extensive testing and development the Hyundai i20 N Rally2 is the perfect car for them to take the next step in their sporting careers.”