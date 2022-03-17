Perhaps it is time to consider transgender as a sports category

As we celebrate women in sport this month, it would be important to discuss a development that has split the Western sports world into two.

Last week, days after International Women’s Day, Adidas put up a new ad campaign celebrating trans women athletes.

Adidas may have seen political and economic value in putting themselves on the side of trans women, but I doubt they anticipated the uproar the ad has so far elicited.

On one side are those who are of the opinion that patriarchy has finally won. That humanity has come to a place where we are not just allowing biological males to compete against women, we are celebrating them too.

This argument is carried by the fact that scientifically, trans women, with their elevated testosterone levels, are no match for biological females. They will always have an upper hand whenever they come up against biological females. Castor Semenya comes to mind.

We have many examples in Kenya, but this conversation is muted due to greater levels of transphobia within our society. Funny thing is, the Adidas campaign has received so much support from feminists, which presents another question: Have feminists been beaten in their own game? Tricked by the very men they seem to hate into supporting them to be better than actual women? Is the narrative on gender equality in sports getting lost?

On the opposing hand of this divisive issue are people like me, who prefer to take things at face value.

We believe and understand that gender is fluid, and that athletes should be free to claim the gender tag they feel identifies them most. This means allowing them freedom to compete in whichever category they choose. The more abrasive ones in this category say that biological women should stop whining, compete with the best or don’t compete professionally.

Both camps have a point. Allow trans women to compete against biological females and soon, there will be no biological women winning medals. Trans women will be the new women reps at the Olympics. On the other hand, prevent trans women from competing as women, and you take away the aspect of womanhood which is the one reason they underwent gender transformation. It is not just a battle of identity, it is also a battle of wills, and an ethical and moral issue. Which way to go?

Bear in mind that this is an issue that primarily affects women. Male athletes would have no problems or complains about competing against trans women.

Well, no one has asked me, but perhaps it is time to introduce a new category in major sports tournaments, where trans people can compete among themselves.

We already have a special Olympics, which is a tournament reserved for athletes with physical disabilities.

I believe this category was introduced in respect of the fact that it is both unfair and immoral to put an able bodied athlete against a disabled one.